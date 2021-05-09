Firefighters suspend the underwater search for the missing child in the Ebro

The diving unit of the Zaragoza Firefighters has suspended, due to the strong storms that fell in the city this Sunday at 6:30 p.m., the underwater search operation of the 13-year-old boy who this Saturday he has disappeared in the Ebro river while bathing.

This decision has been made due to the risk of electric shock to divers and the increased current that has muddied the water, preventing visibility inside the river, sources from the Zaragoza City Council have reported.

The firefighters have tracked during these two days the section where a fisherman, who raised the alarm, saw him for the last time, at the height of the Expo pier, in the meander of Ranillas.

Until nightfall, the troops will focus their search efforts on the banks of the river, something they will do by boat and on foot for approximately three hours. In addition, they will also continue to search the 90 image files captured by the drone unit that, at a height of between 70 and 90 meters, has flown over the area, from the pier to the La Almozara bridge, until the weather conditions have allowed it.

The firefighters conclude the underwater search work in the section of the river where this young man, named Karim, who at the time of the sinking, had disappeared a fuchsia jersey for his soccer team.

Starting Monday, the search, which will begin at around 8:30 a.m., will focus on the next section, approximately one hundred meters long, in direction to the footbridge of the Volunteering.