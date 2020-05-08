This Thursday the Guatemalan Volunteer Firefighters rescued a newborn baby alive in a septic tank in the municipality of San Juan Sacatepéquez (center), and transferred him to the Roosevelt Hospital, in the capital of the Central American country.

Firefighters received an alert early Thursday morning from residents of the Cruz Blanca village, 45 kilometers south of Guatemala City, who heard the newborn’s cries and groans.

“At 6.14 in the morning (12.14 GMT) the comrades (firefighters) began to descend to the scene, who found the baby alive in a septic tank,” the spokesman for Volunteer Firefighters, Óscar Sánchez, told Efe.

The baby had no blows and was “fine”, despite being at the bottom of the three-meter deep septic tank; “For his safety, he was transferred to the Roosevelt Hospital emergency to see if he had not swallowed any substance,” Sánchez added.

Hours later, after the initial review, a source from the Office of the Attorney General of the Nation assured that the baby’s condition was “delicate” and that the child was “hours old.”

The Cruz Blanca village is located in the municipality of San Juan Sacatepéquez, in the department of Guatemala.

No one else was in the house in the village where the minor was rescued this Thursday, so social work personnel from the Roosevelt Hospital, the largest in the country, contacted the Attorney General’s Office, which ensures for children’s rights, to proceed in this regard.

Roosevelt Hospital Social Communication staff confirmed to Efe that the newborn is in the neonatal area and the doctors “perform all the necessary examinations to find out if he had any infection, but his health is stable.”

Guatemala is a country of more than 16 million inhabitants in which more than half (60 percent) live in conditions of poverty and in which one in two children suffers from chronic malnutrition, according to international organizations.

The General Adoption Law, adopted by the Central American country thirteen years ago, does not recognize the situation of poverty or extreme poverty of the parents as a “sufficient reason to give a child up for adoption.”

