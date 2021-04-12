Firefighters release a young man’s finger after being trapped in a computer table

Members of the Firefighters of the Community of Madrid have helped a young man in San Fernando de Henares this Monday who has remained a trapped finger on the metal skirt of a computer table.

The events occurred at 01:07 p.m. in an institute of the town, as reported by sources from Emergencias 112 Comunidad de Madrid.

Although the incident was not serious, it required the intervention of firefighters to free the young man’s finger, who could not remove it of a metal table skirt of the computer.

Once released, the young man has been attended by health workers of the Summa-112 and discharged in the place. Local Police agents have collaborated in the intervention.