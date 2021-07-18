Firefighters manage to stabilize the Girona fire

A helicopter prepares to cool the surface affected by the fire in the Cap de Creus natural park (Girona) (Photo: David Borrat / .)

The Firefighters of the Generalitat have considered perimeter and “stabilized”, this Sunday morning, the fire in the Cap de Creus Natural Park (Girona). After fighting the flames since Friday at noon, the count of burned hectares in this area has risen to 450.

In Port de la Selva, the first 350 people evacuated due to the advance of the fire have been able to return to their homes. In addition, about 400 inhabitants of the town of Selva de Mar are confined to their homes. However, the fire is still active and 155 firefighters are working on the ground to completely extinguish it.

Next hours

The fire brigade intervention chief, Santi Lleonart, has explained in statements to the media that Saturday night, “placid and with moderate winds, has allowed work on the entire perimeter of the fire” and has not caused new sources of fire.

However, he has remarked that although it is a situation that allows the Firefighters to make a favorable forecast and be optimistic, “it is a premature phase to consider the fire extinguished” and that the next 12-24 hours will be crucial for its extinction.

The fire in Carballeda de Valdeorras (Ourense) affects a large area of ​​wooded land (Photo: SXENICK / .)

Fire in Carballeda de Valdeorras (Galicia)

On the other hand, since the afternoon of this Saturday a total of 200 hectares have been burned in the place of Sobrado, in the Ourense town of Carballeda de Valdeorras. However, the fire has also been controlled throughout midday.

Traffic on the railway section between Quereño and O Barco, on the León-Monforte route, which has had to be interrupted due to the proximity to the fire tracks, has been restored.

During the day, the province of Ourense has registered the maximum values ​​of temperature in the Community, with 40 degrees in Arnoia or in the city of Ourense itself, and 38 degrees in the region of Valdeorras, where the flames broke out.

