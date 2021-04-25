Firefighters in China already wear exoskeletons with superhuman advantages, and that’s how they work | Technology

In China they are already testing exoskeletons that improve performance and performance in fighting forest and grassland fires.

One of the most dangerous jobs is that of firefighters, professionals who must safeguard us from fires, not only in buildings, but also in natural environments such as forests, truly unpredictable places that can cause many accidents and more if not counted with the necessary protection elements.

Now researchers in China have just delivered a customized exoskeleton system to the country’s fire brigade to initially fight forest fires, the Global Times reported.

Specifically, researchers at the Center for Human Function Enhancement Technology and under state-owned aerospace contractor China Aerospace Science and Industry Corp (CASIC) have recently delivered this latest breakthrough in exoskeletons designed to fight forest fires.

According to its creators, this exoskeleton is applied to improve the weight bearing capacity of a firefighter up to 50 kgs, thus facilitating their movements in environments as complicated as mountainous areas and forests.

The equipment weighs about 5 kgs and it can save more than 50% energy spent walking, climbing, and transporting firefighter merchandise. The good thing about this exoskeleton is that it is very quick and easy to put on, and only the firefighter would need less than a minute to put it on or take it off depending on the situation, which can save both the natural environment and many people.

Previously this exoskeleton had already been tested at the end of last year in high altitude regions demonstrating its ability to conserve the energy of users in tasks that included patrol and logistical support.

With this advance, not only is the integrity of firefighters safeguarded, but they are also given certain advantages when it comes to moving with greater agility and handling debris in these firefighting tasks, in places of difficult access such as forests.