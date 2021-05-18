Firefighters control forest fire in southern New Jersey that has consumed 617 acres



The fire has consumed about 617 acres.

Photo: David McNew / Getty Images

Last Sunday, May 16, around 4:00 p.m. (local time), there was a severe wildfire in southern New Jersey, which, until this Monday afternoon, has been controlled by 75%, according to official information from the authorities.

Also, it has been announced that the fire has consumed about 617 acres of land which is divided between Ocean and Burlington counties.

WILDFIRE: About 900 acres are burning near Ballinger Creek. At 8pm, officials reported fire was zero percent contained. No injuries reported. Structure protection is in place to protect any threatened homes. Cause still under investigation @ 6abc https://t.co/AHJ0xro1H8 pic.twitter.com/7KLgzCPG5S – Jaclyn Lee (@JaclynLeeTV) May 17, 2021

The fire has caused some roads in the area to remain closed due to the presence of dense smoke. The only one that could be reopened has been Route 9.

About 70 Wildland Fire Service firefighters from central and southern New Jersey have been working hard to control the fire. Also, approximately 150 structural firefighters from 39 municipal fire departments worked to protect the surrounding houses from being hit by flames.

The fire threatened about 100 homes; the number dropped to just 30 in the early hours of the day.

Firefighters have started what they call “burn operations” where they start smaller, controlled fires in hopes of protecting homes along Stage Road and the Offshore Manor Development along Route 9 in Little Egg. Harbor.

Rob Gill, a New Jersey wildfire ranger, said this unfolding came right at the end of the season. In addition, he also reported that no one was injured and no house is damaged.

Regarding what were the causes of this fire, Gill indicated that it is difficult to determine at this time what it was that detonated it, so they will continue investigating.

