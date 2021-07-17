Firefighter identifies the body of his daughter after building collapse in Miami

CORTÉS, HONDURAS. Two more bodies were extracted from the rubble of the partially collapsed building in Miami, including the seven-year-old daughter of a firefighter.

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava updated the figures for the search and rescue operation, which this Friday entered its ninth day.

So far, there are 20 people dead, 188 found alive, a figure higher than the previously existing one, due to the strict verification that is constantly carried out, and 120 missing victims are reported.

Read also: Florida landslide death toll rises to 16 on seventh day of search

A high “human cost”

The mayor mentioned the high “human cost” that the operation is having among first responders. In addition, he asked everyone to keep them in their thoughts and prayers.

The local television channel 10 had advanced this morning, that a rescue worker had found on Thursday night among the rubble of the building partially collapsed the body of his own daughter, which they have now confirmed The authorities.

The media obtained the information from another member of the rescue teams, who asked not to be identified.

According to that source, when the girl’s body was found, other rescuers lowered it from the mountain of rubble. Later, the deceased’s father covered her with his jacket and placed a small US flag on top.

The little girl was called Stella and his father kept vigil from the day of the collapse of the building.

Continue the search

This Thursday the search tasks victims after a 15-hour outage, fearing possible collapse in the standing portion of the 40-year-old Champlain Towers South building and 136 apartments, of which 55 collapsed.

Levine Cava indicated that engineers are evaluating the impact of the demolition of the part of the building still standing. However, doing so can “take weeks,” and he stressed that rescuers are eager to start expanding the search area for potential victims.

Added to the instability of the building is the possible arrival of Hurricane Elsa in South Florida.

Note to our readers:

Subscribe for free to more information in our WhatsApp by clicking on the link: http://bit.ly/2LotFF0