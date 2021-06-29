Fired from Amazon by an algorithm

If you work at Amazon, you can get fired by a computer. Or rather, by an algorithm. Yes, as you read it. An Artificial Intelligence can determine that you are doing your job wrong and send you an email to tell you not to come back. It looks like a plot out of Black Mirror, but it is the reality faced by the workers of the company created by the man who has become the richest man in history (until his divorce), Jeff Bezos.

As reported by Bloomberg, Amazon Flex’s fleet of delivery drivers can be hired – and fired – by algorithms.

To ensure that same-day deliveries and other deliveries arrive on time, Amazon uses millions of outsourced drivers for its Flex delivery program, started in 2015. Drivers enroll through a smartphone app where they can choose shifts, coordinate deliveries and report problems. But the dependence on technology does not end there, since their performance is also monitored and they are fired using algorithms with no human intervention.

According to Bloomberg account, the system can often fire workers for no apparent reason. One worker said her rating (ranging from Fantastic, Great, Fair or At Risk) dropped after she was forced to stop deliveries due to a puncture in her car.

He later managed to raise it to a “great” rating over the next several weeks, but his account was eventually terminated for violating Amazon’s terms of service. She challenged the dismissal, but the company did not want to reinstate her.

“Whenever there is a problem, there is no support. It is you against the machine, so you don’t even try to defend yourself,” a worker complains to the same medium. Another driver was unable to deliver packages to an apartment complex because it was closed with the door locked, and residents were not answering the phone. In another building, an Amazon box office did not open. His rating also dropped and he spent six weeks trying to raise it, only to be fired for being below a prescribed level.

If a driver believes they have been unfairly fired, many believe that there are not many recourse either. In United States, drivers must pay $ 200 to contest any dismissal, and many have said that it is not worth the effort. “Whenever there is a problem, there is no support,” said Cope, who is 29 years old. “It’s you against the machine, so you don’t even try.”

Inside Amazon, however, the show has been rated a success, according to a former engineer who worked on the show. And that is reflected in the figures. Around 4 million drivers have downloaded the app worldwide, including 2.9 million in the United States, according to the report. More than 660,000 people in the United States have downloaded the app in the last five months alone.

Amazon said drivers’ claims of mistreatment and unfair termination were anecdotal and they do not represent the experience of the vast majority of Flex drivers. “We have invested heavily in technology and resources to provide drivers with visibility into their status and eligibility to continue delivering, and to investigate all driver appeals,” spokeswoman Kate Kudrna told Bloomberg.

