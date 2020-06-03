Fire has always been a very useful element for humans, but at the same time, double-edged weapon what has caused great damage, physical and personal. Fires, in large cities or in remote places, involve millions in losses, population displacement and harms people, animals and the ecosystem usually.

So ever since we’ve known fire we’ve looked for ways to keep it at bay, prevent it and suffocate it as soon as possible. Among the prevention tasks, one of the fields in which it has evolved the most is spatial. To understand us, what better place to see if there is a fire than space. And, for this, the artificial satellites they are the best ally.

An example is the mission FireBIRD, created by the German Aerospace Center, in German DLR or Deutsches Zentrum für Luft-und Raumfahrt. Its purpose is to use two satellites to detect heat sources and obtain data that can be used for investigation and fire prevention.

The BIRD mission

In 2001, the DLR or German Aerospace Center in Spanish began the BIRD mission. Developed in the Berlin Institute of Robotics and Mechatronics, in that mission it was possible to detect fires in areas of 4 square meters.

All this from space thanks to sensors that detected infrared and thermal signals in microscopic ranges. Precisely the name of BIRD it has to do with Bi-spectral Infra-Red Detection, or in Spanish, Bispectral Infrared Detection.

Launched in October 2001, the main satellite of this project was also called BIRD, giving its name to the entire project. It was the first satellite for this purpose, detect firesIt weighed 94 kilos and the height of its orbit was about 572 kilometers.

And after the BIRD, whose life span for the satellite ended in 2006, came the FireBIRD mission, inherited from it but supported by two satellites instead of one.

The FireBIRD mission

In the summer of 2012 the satellite was launched TET-1, (in English Technology Experiment Carrier and in Spanish Transport of technological experiments). And in the summer of 2016 the second satellite of the project was launched. By name Biros, an acronym in English for the Berlin InfraRed Optical System or the Berlin Infrared Optical System in Spanish, this second satellite synchronized with the first so that, together, they generated a multispectral camera system.

As its official website indicates, the FireBIRD mission aims to place the fire under the microscope. In this case, under the cameras of the satellites that detect events related to high temperatures on the Earth’s surface. The sensitivity of its sensors is such that detection is accurate and on highly localized surfaces. To get an idea, in addition to fires it can detect volcanoes, ship fires at sea, gas leaks or chemical accidents associated with fire.

One of the reasons why both missions, BIRD and FireBIRD, were launched was the consequence for the planet from arson or accidental fires. Specifically, according to the data collected by the project, an approximate area of between 3.5 and 4.5 million square kilometers. And, consequently, the CO2 generated is stored in the atmosphere. According to previous data, 20% of the CO2 emissions that contribute to the greenhouse effect correspond to forest fires.

So, in space, two satellites. And on earth, nine German institutions that collect data and obtain results for the prevention and early detection fire. In practice, over the years the project has been collecting information on major fires such as those in Portugal in 2016, Israel and Chile in 2017, and California, United States, between the end of 2017 and the beginning of 2018.

You will find more information about FireBIRD on its official page, available in English, where the aforementioned events are also discussed.