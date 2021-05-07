Fire in Miami apartment leaves two families affected – Telemundo Miami (51)

Miami firefighters attended a fire in a duplex house this Sunday at dawn, which forced the evacuation of the inhabitants of both apartments but left no victims.

Upon arriving at the scene, after receiving an emergency call, the firefighters found thick black smoke and strong flames that could be seen even on the roof of the duplex house located in the 2453 block of southwest Miami, on 29th Avenue. .

The firefighters immediately requested the support of other units. Officers quickly attacked the fire and conducted a search for possible victims, and within minutes the flames were under control with no casualties reported.

Oscar Morales, a victim of the fire, recalls: “We were sleeping in the room and suddenly we saw smoke. We went to the next room and saw the flare of the candle. We tried to see if we could turn it off but it was too late. “

The occupants of both houses were evacuated safely and evaluated by paramedics. No emergency transfer was required of any.

Four adults were affected by the damage caused by the fire to their home. The American Red Cross contacted the families to provide support, as the flames devoured all their belongings.

“Everything is destroyed in a single moment after one has built it with so much effort, it is very hard,” recalls Génesis Crespo, one of the victims of the fire, with sadness.

They lost three of their pets, a kitten and two little birds, another that is always on the roof was able to escape and save his life.

The causes of the fire are under investigation, but it is presumed that electricity may have played a role. Now these families are looking for a place to sleep after this terrible accident that has left them without any belongings.