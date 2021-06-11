Fire generates massive power outage in Puerto Rico that affected nearly 900,000 LUMA Energy customers

By Frances Rosario

PUERTO RICO – The LUMA Energy company expects that at 6:00 pm today, Friday, the 36,000 subscribers left without service of electrical energy after the fire unleashed on the eve of the Monacillos substation, in San Juan, have electricity service restored, reported the chief executive officer of the privatization company, Wayne Stensby.

“We hope that at 6 pm most of the clients will be restored,” he said at a press conference held at the Pedro Rosselló González Convention Center in Miramar.

He also revealed that they were nearly 900,000 customers who were without electricity service for this event, of which it is still unknown if it happened spontaneously or there was a criminal act.

“All the first responders, the Fire Department, the Puerto Rico Police, are analyzing the situation to evaluate. The FBI is also analyzing. It is a bit complex due to the situation of restoring the light ”, said Stensby, when he stipulated that there was no conclusion of what happened.

Criminal hand is not ruled out

The Secretary of Public Security, Alexis Torres, added that “definitely, I cannot rule out anything.”

However, he stressed that, so far, there is no conclusion of the investigation they carry out. He was also unable to say how long this investigation would take.

The fire was reported yesterday after 5 pm in a transformer.

LUMA has spent the past few hours installing a portable substation to fully restore service. In addition, it gives a tour of the electrical lines in case there are also faults associated with the event.

“Currently, the protection and commission groups are working with this portable substation by which we can restore service to customers,” said Stensby.

The official also said that the company is prepared to face the hurricane season that has just started. He stated that this recorded incident demonstrated that “we were able to move quickly with our equipment in a safe manner. We are ‘ready’ ”.