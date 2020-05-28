One month after the dramatic fire broke out in the Duquesa landfill, the smoke still continues to torment the citizens of Greater Santo Domingo.

That smell of fire with garbage is still intact and the so-called “divers” who rummage under the mountains of debris neither feel it nor care. And although they pay little attention to the situation, the same does not happen with the residents of the capital who still have to endure the smoke that could even have claimed the life of a person.

According to the journalist Edith Febles, the day that the smoke from the landfill covered the city, the young Paola Inoa, 25 years old and who was asthmatic and pregnant, began to feel ill.

She was admitted to the UCE Medical Center, where she had a hasty delivery and went into a coma for several days, until she finally died on May 25.

Febles spoke with Wilmer Reyes, the woman’s husband and who told him that, “since the smoke came it was bad. She was improving, she was in a coma and she woke up. But a cardiac arrest last night (Monday) marked the end. “

On April 28, a large fire spread through the Duquesa landfill, located in Santo Domingo Norte.

Since then, helicopters with bags of water, fire trucks from all over the country, from Baní to San Juan de la Maguana, and a large number of personnel from the 911 National Emergency System and from Public Works attempted to suffocate it.

The mayor of Santo Domingo Norte, Carlos Guzmán, stated that the incident originated around 3:00 in the afternoon of April 28, and added to his statement that it was not a common fire and that criminal hands should be behind .

This statement was also joined by the Minister of Public Works, Ramón Pepin, but already a month after the fire started, no accusation has been presented or anyone has been arrested.

Report

The Green Action Foundation made a report regarding the fire at the Duquesa landfill, especially the reasons that could have caused it.

“Yes, we know, many of us have suspected that” due to the magnitude and characteristics of the fire, it is very likely that criminal hands have acted. ” However, the testimonies collected suggest that, at most, the incident would have been the consequence of a series of unfortunate events, ”he points out.

Acción Verde affirms that at the time of the great fire, the landfill did not have any of the heavy equipment necessary to move and bury the garbage; so all those who use are rented to third parties. In addition, these rentals were also affected by the uncertainty caused by the transition in elected mayoral positions as tenants feared that their payments would be affected.

The Foundation adds that “for this reason, for several weeks (perhaps months), he was simply depositing garbage or just giving it the minimum necessary treatment (watering, burying). Hence, the state of imminent danger of Duquesa on the eve of the fire was already known by the landfill operators, reaching a catastrophic point on the afternoon of that Tuesday in April, for reasons that for them are presumably fortuitous. ”

“Given the background, our collaborators are inclined to rule out intentionality in this unfortunate fire that still keeps the health of thousands of people in the capital city on edge,” he says.

According to Acción Verde, the ongoing investigation carried out by the Government should deny or corroborate these data.

Never ending

At the Duquesa landfill, at least six fires have been reported in the last ten years that have affected the surrounding sectors and in some cases no concise reasons were given as to their causes.

In April 2019, a fire was reported that very negatively affected the nearby sectors, to such a level that classes in some educational centers were suspended for a week because both students and teachers suffered respiratory problems.

On the night of Sunday, January 17, 2016, another fire started in Duquesa, which, like the subsequent one, afflicted the nearby resident population with smoke. But in this case, the Environment Minister attributed it to the company responsible for the landfill at the time, Lajum Corporation, because the fire caused due to its “inappropriate and permissive” management.

In early October 2015, the National District City Council issued a statement in which it reported that the delay in garbage collection in the Capital was the result of a fire that had occurred in the Duquesa landfill.

On Monday, January 27, 2014, there was a fire at the landfill, which was attributed to “sabotage carried out by criminal hands,” according to the administrator at the time, Rijo Meléndez.

In March 2011, a fire had occurred in the garbage deposit that served as a transfer to the Duquesa landfill, in Santo Domingo Norte and caused health problems for the inhabitants of Villa Mella and the National District, due to the constant smoke emanating from the fire.