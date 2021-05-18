Fire forces more than 1,000 people to evacuate Los Angeles

15 minutes. A fire in a coastal neighborhood of Los Angeles (USA), which has burned more than 530 hectares, caused the evacuation of more than 1,000 people in the last hours, local authorities reported Monday.

The first investigations indicate that the fire caused it. Los Angeles County Fire Department (LAFD) still haven’t been able to control it.

In fact, the fire department detained two suspects over the weekend, although they released one of them on Sunday.

On this, the head of the LAFD, Ralph Terrazas, said this Monday that they believe that the suspect who is in custody was the one who triggered the fire.

“We think we have the right person in custody,” Terrazas said, before explaining that the suspect is hospitalized for smoke inhalation.

The area affected by the fire is in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood, a community nestled between the Pacific Ocean and the Malibu mountains, about a 20-minute drive from downtown Los Angeles.

Until early Monday, no structure had been damaged. However, its proximity to that residential neighborhood of Los Angeles forced to evacuate about 500 houses for fear that the flames would reach them.

According to Terrazas, one firefighter, of the 500 who are deployed in the area, suffered minor injuries.

According to LAFD spokesman David Ortiz, the cool and humid weather in recent hours has been good so that the fire does not spread, but the terrain through which the fire is spreading is difficult to access and very dry.

California fires

California experienced the worst year in its history in 2020 in terms of number of fires and burned area, since more than four million acres burned, which is 1,618,742 hectares.

According to data from the California Department of Fire Protection, known as Cal Fire, the state suffered more than 9,900 fires last year, almost 10,500 structures were damaged, and 33 fire-related deaths were confirmed.