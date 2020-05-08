Two hoses were connected to the same number of fire trucks, while the momentum of the water tried to smother the flames that were still burning the charred garbage that had been burning for more than a week in the Duquesa landfill, the largest garbage dump. of the great Santo Domingo.

Since Tuesday, April 28, at 3:00 in the afternoon, dozens of units have rescued those from Santo Domingo Norte, to stop the flames and smoke that have affected greater Santo Domingo and other regions of the country.

Up there was Darlin Méndez, a young man who since childhood had two dreams: to be a firefighter and a professional dancer of folk dance, two activities that are uneven but at the same time have the purpose of serving the people, at least that is how the young man who, after all One morning, trying to put out the fire, he moved with a group of other colleagues to the entrance of the Duquesa Landfill, where they had lunch.

“Actually, I entered the fire department through my father, who motivated me to enter the fire department, but that was what I wanted to be as a little boy as a dancer, and thank God we are a teacher,” said Méndez, who since Tuesday April 28 is part of the firefighters that have supported the body of Santo Domingo Norte.

As a firefighter he has served five years in an El Carril de Haina fire department. But he recalled that at the age of nine he entered his first house of culture and is currently in charge of the dance school known as Ballet Folclórico Los Guayacanes, a project that is four years old and with which he longs to travel with his 38 dancers to performances. in Colombia and Costa Rica.

In the hypothetical situation of a fire occurring and having to attend a dance performance, he said that he is contacting his colleagues to replace him for the time being.

“We use camaraderie, all my colleagues use camaraderie if one of them is free and I am on duty call me for a presentation I request them, they go and cover my shift,” he added.

Firefighters never finish working, and even if they are free they should be available in case of any eventuality. What he likes most about being a firefighter is the vocation to serve and save the lives of people or animals that are at risk.

“We have rescued the lives of children, we have also saved lives in traffic accidents and we are at the command of the people,” he explained.

He considered that working against the fire that has hit the Landfill has been terrible and risky, but they hope to finish soon.

“This has been terrible, there have been many comrades from the barracks like Santo Domingo Oeste, today (Monday) Baní arrived, there are many fire stations giving him support and trying to see what we can do in that case,” he added.

Next to Darlin Méndez was Rainel de la Cruz, a 19-year-old who divides his time between studying on Sundays to finish his last year of school and being a firefighter.

De la Cruz, who explained that he is born and raised in the Carril de Haina, says that he has been a member of the fire brigade for a year and four months.

His motive was to serve his community and the country. “We do not have a route, where the plant sends us to where we are going,” he added.

Before the truck reached the food court, after a journey of about 15 minutes, De La Cruz said that when he finishes high school he dreams of becoming a civil engineer. “For now I am finishing high school, I am in my fourth year … I would like to be a civil engineer, it has motivated me a lot to be an engineer but it motivated me more to be a firefighter because I like to save lives and property is one of the main codes of us”.

Just before getting off the truck, he said that one of the reasons he chose to be a firefighter was so that he was not “delinquent” on the street.

“My children tell me to take care of myself, that I am proud to save lives”

Daniel Arias, second lieutenant of the National District Fire Department, spoke with a smile that could be seen in his eyes since he had his entire face covered to protect himself from the smoke from the landfill. That same suit, known as “fire gear,” does not allow radiation to burn you.

He explained that the uniform he uses is fire equipment that does not cause radiation to burn him.

Arias has 19 years of service in the Fire Department, and considered that nothing has been difficult during the entire day of suffocating the fire at the Duquesa landfill. On the contrary, he described that on top of the mountain of garbage he feels relaxed and excited. “Nothing has been complicated in the fire, I’m already used to it.”

He has two children who live with him in Baní. They always ask you to take care of yourself in dangerous situations.

“They tell me to take care of myself, that it is a pride to save lives, I am proud to save lives,” added Arias, who has an average of 13 diplomas of excellence for his work as a firefighter and for his technical courses on fire fighting.

Twenty years of experience

Access to the area where the fire was put out was difficult, in such a situation the operations subcommander of the Santo Domingo Este fire department, Juan Manuel Payera, transferred the LISTÍN DIARIO team to one of the fire points.

“They informed us of the situation, and we went here as support, we have already been working here for several days, as you can see the landfill is immense,” said Payera, who accompanied with another firefighter verified which units had not come to to have lunch. It was already around 2:00 in the afternoon.

Payera initially started operations as a firefighter twenty years ago when he expected to take national tests.

“Everyone has their own independent reasons, some like it, others because of economic situations, others like me, I came to last a year here (in the fire department) when the national tests arrived, and one year I already have twenty “, specific.

He was motivated because he likes the adrenaline of saving lives and for this reason he accessed the rescue unit of the Santo Domingo Este Fire Department.

It is also part of the units that were transferred to shake hands with the Santo Domingo Norte teams during the fire suppression.

Although his purpose is to save lives, he has sometimes had to see unpleasant things.

“One sees many unpleasant things, one of them is having to see some bodies, especially in accidents that are deteriorated, and there comes a time when one gradually loses human sensitivity but there is something that one does not overcome,” he said. .

But what affects you the most as a person is to see when a child is affected by a fire or the negligence of their parents. “Because parents are supposed to be the ones to protect the children and when you see those children burn, they fall out of windows inadvertently because then things change … That kills me.”

On a normal day, the firefighter has to report to his station at least 30 minutes before 8:00 in the morning to give him time to bathe and fix his uniform if he has one.

Then a training is done in which a list or assistance is carried out, when he confirms that they arrived they are instructed to pass a review to the truck to verify that the equipment, tools and accessories work. It also checks if there is enough fuel and oil in the vehicle.

“As they say, since childhood you want to be a firefighter”

On April 24, 1990, José Luis Frómeta Herasme formally entered the National District fire department, an institution that he is in charge of almost twenty years later.

Since he was little he dreamed of being a firefighter, but in his case a neighbor entered the institution in 1989, and he told him months later that he wanted to enter too.

“That partner was a diving partner of mine, we were doing scuba diving and immediately I went, filled out an application and at once applied in training to be a firefighter,” he explained, while guarding one of the points where the fire that from the Last Tuesday of April affects the Duquesa Landfill.

The area where the interview was conducted was a mountain of garbage, but after two days of work to access the area, they were able to start the fire suppression work.

But this is not the first fire he has worked on at Duquesa. “We had several responsibilities to command this type of fire here in Duquesa.”

“Access to the specific points where the highest concentration of heat is, has given much difficulty because there were no roads that can now be seen, this type of road has been able to enable some roads so that firefighters could take trucks to different points ”, he pointed out.

He has always been aware of the risk of being a firefighter, but he is also clear that his vocation of service is more important than everything.

“The firefighter has what is called the vocation of service and is aware that the risk is from the alarm sounds at the fire station to which you belong and gets on the truck, immediately you start running, you know that he’s going to get on the truck and he doesn’t know if he’s going to come back again, ”he said.

The moment they find out that a major emergency is happening, the phones start ringing and the family prays.

“I have to thank God mainly for so many risks and situations that we have faced in this time and thanks to God we have escaped unscathed from some accidents that at some point have happened and God is always in control,” he added.

“I am a community member by birth”

Major Avelino Acevedo belongs to Pedro Brand’s fire department. She has seven children and 11 years old fighting to save lives.

“I am a community member by birth, I like helping municipalities and that helped me hook up with firefighters,” he explains, from one of Pedro Brand’s fire trucks.

These units have also assisted Santo Domingo Norte firefighters to calm the Duquesa flames. “We all work as a single firefighter, as a single man.”

Acevedo says that in being emergencies they have to work in all of them, and that these can range from saving a cat in a tree like a fire.

“In being emergencies we have to act in all of them, it can be a cat in a bush, a horse in a hole, a dog in danger, a bush in the street, all that is helping by doing our work, and we like our work by that, because when I help people I feel great because I like this, “he said.

His most difficult experience was a sinister at Pedro Brand’s glass factory, of which he did not give many details.

While the experience as a firefighter that most fills him with satisfaction was when he once took a pregnant mare out of a cistern.

“The greatest experience was taking out a horse, a pregnant beast from a cistern that fell, in the El Paraíso neighborhood of Pedro Brand,” he explained.

At no time, in these 11 years of experience as a firefighter, have you been affected by the smoke of a fire, because they take the necessary precautions

“We look for the wind to smoke where it goes to work for it, because if we work against it then we are going to let the smoke hit us in the face,” he concluded.

.