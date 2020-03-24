Fire Emblem: Three Houses – Claude’s real name revealed

Fire Emblem: Three Houses received last February “In the Wolf’s Mouth”, a new story included in his season pass. However, this time it is not time to talk about the additional content, but about the base game, since now, as revealed by the directors of the game Genki Yokota (Nintendo) and Toshiyuki Kusakihara (Intelligent Systems) in a new interview granted to the Japanese-speaking portal Nintendo Dream, Claude has a real name and this nickname is just a pseudonym worn by the character.

Khalid is the real name of Claude, one of the protagonists of Fire Emblem: Three Houses

Kusakihara: You guessed it, it’s a false name. Claude’s real name is “Khalid”. I wanted to have included it at some point in the game, but there was no good chance, so now you know. We actually had a mid-game scene where Nader called him “Khalid,” but we couldn’t find a good place to put it, so we eventually ruled it out.

Yokota: Yes, I was wondering why we decided to call him “Claude.”

Kusakihara: Masahiro Higuchi (producer of Three Houses) had also pointed out that there was already a Claude in Genealogy of the Holy War, but the name was originally going to be a pseudonym, so I didn’t worry about them matching. I always wanted to reveal his name throughout the game, but … Well. There are other characters in the saga who also share names, so I’m not worried. Either way, his real name is “Khalid”!

Yokota: Both names are cool. I feel like Claude is the character whose appearance changes the least after the 5-year time jump. His new beard gives him a more adventurous touch. I remember when I first saw his post-jump design, and I thought it made it gloomier than before. But he is actually a good guy.

