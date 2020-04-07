For some years now we can enjoy Fire Emblem Heroes on our mobile devices, which allows us to meet characters extracted from all the games in this more than long-standing saga, but also to meet some new exclusives from this installment. As with the other titles available on iOS and Android, this game has now been updated to its new version 4.4.0, in order to correct some errors and to implement some changes and some improvements whose purpose is that users have access to the best possible version.

Fire Emblem Heroes has already released its new version 4.4.0

You can now choose a free hero from the “5 Star (Preference)” category after completing 40 summons in New Heroes events (limited to one hero per event).

Restricted Battles and Lost Caches are now available.

You can now use divine codices to collect combat manuals for a limited time.

In this way, it is more than clear that the developers of Fire Emblem Heroes continue to work so that players continue to have access to the best possible version. And you, are you already up to date with the main story of this game, which is currently in its Book IV or are you one of those who have not yet downloaded it?

