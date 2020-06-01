“Fire Emblem Three Houses may not be translated from English but from Japanese, and adapting it can be hell.”

Many years ago, in ancient times, I saw The Producers in theater, the version withSafe SantiagoandJos Mota. I found it very funny and well made, and I really thought Mel Brooks was always very funny, so a while later, and with “time” I mean “quite a few years”, I decided to see the 1967 film. Surely, it is most likely that I had not noticed, but I did not remember the character of Ulla Inga Hansen Benson Yansen Tallen Hallen Svaden Swanson.“Ulla” for friends. The woman in question is a Swedish immigrant whom the protagonists hire as a secretary; she is vivacious, a dancer, openly sexual and more foolish than the stones. A recurring joke, or at least it happens on a couple of occasions, but in the face of chaos, Ulla dances to the satisfaction of the protagonists. The emotions, the tie, the very rules that govern this our society are notions that escape him. I imagine that in Sweden they communicate by hitting stones and howling.

I want to smack Ferdinand in the face to see if the nobles also bleedMy game this week, and I am saying this because I just discovered Gears Tactics, so I got hype for my inevitable article, has been Fire Emblem: Three Houses, the first of its saga that I have the pleasure to play. I enjoy taking my students to war, I love each and every one of them andI celebrate every murder as if I had committed it myself. I like Hubert’s sinister and exaggerated point, I want to smack Ferdinand in the face to see if the nobles also bleed, and then there isPetra. Petra hails from Brigid and her presence at the academy is a sign of good faith in the relations between her country and Adrestia. The poor thing is still learning the language and on more than one occasion it gets lost with the phrases and local expressions.

Petra’s dialogue in Spanish is what is expected: she conjugates badly, omits copulative verbs and articles and remixes her semantics. “Always be alert in case an enemy comes. You run in danger of any kind. And you are quick.” If you listen to his dialogue in English, he still does not give a ball, but the connotation is different. What in Spanish is: “Would you like to train a little with me?” in English it is: “Do you want to train with each other?“That is to say:” Do you want to train with each other? “

I am beginning to understand why scholars quote in Greek.I hate myself.

Petra in English does not sound clumsy but far-fetched, she knows what she means, but she lacks the instruction manual.It is only a nuance, but Petra in English does not sound awkward but elaborate. You know what you mean, but you are missing the instruction manual. When he goes up the level he says: “Im closing in on expertise!”, “I am getting closer to the expertise!”, While in Spanish his phrase is: “Soon I will be an expert”. Before continuing, important paragraph:Translating is hellish workAnd it happens more than one and more than ten times that there is no way to reproduce the tone and emotion of certain phrases or words. In the new film adaptation of Tomb Raider, Richard Croft calls little Lara “sprout”, a monoslabo whose sound implies tenderness. Its literal translation, “sprout”, almost seems like an insult, as if condemning a wart that sprouts on his back, so I understand that they decided on “smallIt is possible that Fire Emblem Three Houses is not translated from English but from Japanese, and adapting that language can be hell. Why Petra speaks like that could be due to a thousand factors and I have fallen into that mistake myself. these same tropes to reflect someone who does not speak a language. It was not until I heard Petra that I realized that detail.

What I’m going to do is how do we understand the “other”.

The “other” is the divergent, the external factor, the non-normative. In this case it’s Petra,an immigrant who is not fluent in the language of Adrestiaand he has a tattooed mark under his eye. In Spanish, Petra sometimes sounds lost, using what little she finds to build a sentence. In English she tries so hard to sound natural that she misses. The “How do I speak English in my head / How do I really speak English” meme is indicative. I often find that I dig too much when I speak it; I mix records, take British and American English, and try to use made phrases to sound more comfortable, but no one talks like that. I remember once, to ask how much it cost to use a rowboat, he blurted out, “How much for a journey?” Technically yes, I am saying “how much for a trip?”, But “journey” is more important. You don’t go from “journey” to buy bread, you go from “journey” tothrow the unique ring in the Mountains of Destiny.

We usually understand the “other” as someone who does not know, who, for some reason, has forgotten what he could learn in his cradle. She only knows how to dance, but she doesn’t understand when the time is. He does not know how to speak, but he also does not know how to understand people … when they are manipulating him. From the moment he leaves Sweden, he ceases to be a subject and becomes a long and incomprehensible name, lips that utter ill-spoken phrases. At leastPetra is not an idiotBut their way of speaking is encoded in a certain tradition, that those who speak like this would be as much as you would like in your country, engineers, doctors, but here they are lost. It is difficult to get rid of those same codes, even more to realize because it is the custom. We take it for granted that the “other” speaks thus.

It’s funny that I needed aanime game where you are a teacher who teaches teens how to murderto start seeing it.

