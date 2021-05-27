Fire destroys two yachts in the Miami River – NBC Miami (51)

Miami firefighters fought a massive fire on Thursday morning that destroyed at least two yachts on the Miami River, in the Little Havana sector.

Miami Fire Lt. Pete Sanchez said the fires broke out around 2:30 a.m. on the Miami River near Northwest 22nd Avenue and 14th Street.

According to Sánchez informed Telemundo 51, the troops spent at least three hours working to control the fire.

No injuries were reported, but Sánchez said they have not been able to confirm if anyone was on board the vessels.

Investigators have not released any information on how much damage the two yachts, which are highly valued according to the images, suffered.