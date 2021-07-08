Fire control in Dubai port after explosion

A fire that broke out this Thursday in a container ship in the main Dubai port after hear a loud explosion it was controlled and there were no victims, reported the Emirati communication services.

To the less three residents from the area where the explosion occurred reported that the doors and windows of their homes were violently shaken by the blast.

Scandal in Dubai by session with naked models; they deport them

The fire broke out in the main Dubai port, the emirate’s communication service indicated on Twitter.

The fire caused by an explosion in a container on board a ship in Jebel Ali port is controlled; no injuries have been reported, “the Dubai press office said on Twitter.

The news was accompanied by a video where firefighters are seen attacking the fire in the large ship full of containers, identical except for their markings, while the flames scattered detritus on the dock.

#Dubai

This is what the port of Jebel Ali, United Arab Emirates looks like after a strong explosion and the fire of a container ship. The authorities confirm that there are no victims at the moment. pic.twitter.com/ACG09evDcU – TCS News (@tcsnoticias) July 7, 2021

The dubai police said three of the 130 containers in the boat carried materialIt is flammable and there were 14 crew on board.

An . correspondent at the scene said there was a helicopter circulating as smoke billowed out of the scene.

The port authorities Jebel Ali claimed to have taken “all the necessary measures so that the normal movement of ships can continue in the port without any inconvenience”

The windows were shaking

The port is conditioned to serve aircraft carriers and was the most used embarkation point by the US Navy outside its country, according to a report from the US Congress.

For this reason, a fire is considered rare in the Gulf emirate, one of the seven that make up the wealthy United Arab Emirates (UAE).

I was on my balcony, my friend observed something yellow that came (like) the sun. I took a photo and then there was a sound, “said intern Clemence Lefaix, who lives near the site of the blast and posted a photo of bright light in front of apartment buildings on her networks.

A inhabitant of the Madina neighborhood, cercana to the port, told . that he saw “the windows shake.” “I have lived here for 15 years and it is the first time I have seen and heard something like this,” he added.

There are some 8,000 companies based in the Jebel Ali Free Zone, which last year contributed 23% of Dubai’s GDP. It is the largest commercial area in the Middle East.

The dazzling emirate of Dubai has been transformed in the last 50 years from a small port town to a major hub for regional travel and commercial and financial services.

The city-state has more than three million inhabitants, mostly foreigners, compared to just 15,000 residents in the 1950s.

Unlike Abu Dhabi, the main member of the United Arab Emirates, which has great oil riches, Dubai’s hydrocarbons are running out, and it has sought to develop non-oil industries, such as the service sector.

emb