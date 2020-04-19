Fire that spread amid protests over the death of an Iraqi migrant destroyed shelters and facilities in an overcrowded reception center on the island of Chios. Authorities assess the extent of the damage at the site. A fire in one of the largest refugee camps in Greece, which started last Saturday (18/04) during protests over the death of an Iraqi migrant, destroyed structures and left many people homeless.

The flames that started in the Vial camp, on the island of Chios, destroyed facilities of the European asylum services, one of the canteens, some storage sheds and several accommodations, informed the secretary of the Ministry of Immigration, Manos Logothetis.

“A large part of the camp’s administrative services has been destroyed,” said the secretary, ensuring that there were no reports of injured people.

“The authorities are still assessing the damage, but probably a few hundred people were affected, as their shelters were set on fire. We donate to the shed authorities that can be quickly put into use and we will help replace the storage sites,” said the spokesman for the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) in Athens, Boris Cheshirkov.

Police said two Afghans and an Iraqi were arrested during the riots in the camp, which began after the death of a 47-year-old Iraqi woman. According to the Greek news agency ANA, she had been taken with a fever to a hospital last week where she was tested for covid-19, but the result was negative.

“We were able to restore order around 1 am […] many people took part in the incidents, “said a police officer in Chios.

Refugee camps in Greece are under quarantine due to the covid-19 pandemic, while authorities are trying to keep the occupants of the site separate from residents. So far, the coronavirus has killed 110 people in the country. Another 67 are hospitalized in ICUs.

Only two refugee camps on the mainland of Greece have recorded cases of covid-19, but no occurrences have been detected in the reception centers on the islands.

Like the other shelters for asylum seekers in the country, the Vial camp is overcrowded, with more than 5,000 people in facilities with a capacity for around 1,000 occupants.

Greece is home to around 100,000 refugees from Turkey, who accumulated in the country after other European nations closed their borders. In all, 36,000 refugees are in camps set up on the Greek islands close to Turkish territory, which were designed to accommodate 6,100 people.

Last week, the European Union (EU) started a program to relocate 1,600 unaccompanied minors sheltered in Greece, which will be taken to other nations on the continent.

This Saturday, Germany received the first group of 47 unaccompanied children and adolescents from Afghanistan, Syria, Iraq and Eritrea. After quarantine, they will be transferred to several states in the country.

