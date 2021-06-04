Firaxis is working on a Marvel turn-based strategy game

The mythical XCOM game saga, best known for its 2012 title “XCOM: Enemy Unknown”, by Firaxis and 2K, could have its counterpart in Marvel format. A piece of news that comes as a leak but is backed by an insider who would be welcome news if confirmed. Marvel fans have long awaited a game of this style inspired by the Marvel universe, and there are even mods for the XCOM that personalize the characters with outfits of different superheroes and supervillains from the House of Ideas.

Insider Jason Schreier, who usually has reliable information on the video game industry, points out that soon we could have an announcement of this new turn-based game from the Marvel universe. Thus, he affirms that the recent leak on reddit indicating that the developer Firaxis Games is working, among other titles, on a new Marvel game “is real”, but points out that “he is not sure that everything will be in it. E3 “. The point is that the imminent E3 event, which takes place from June 12 to 15, is marked as a possible scenario in which to announce the game, but it is still far from clear.

He also refers to him as Marvel XCOM, that is to say, that it would confirm that it would be a game that, in some way, will imitate the gameplay of the XCOM saga. The description given by the Reddit leak is as follows:

New turn-based action game that uses Marvel properties. The source describes it as “XCOM with Marvel heroes.” It seems that some famous actors will be voicing the characters.

The game XCOM places us at the head of an underground organization formed to protect Earth from an alien invasion. A game whose appeal came from the novelty it brought within the turn-based strategy genre.

Via information | Jason Schreier (1) (2)