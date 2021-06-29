Firas Zahabi on Nate Díaz: “Without a time limit, he would have beaten 99% of his rivals”

Nate Diaz | Image: Rey Del Rio

Firas Zahabi believes that Nate diaz would have beaten 99% of the rivals if they had fought him, with no time limit and no assaults.

On the “Coach Zahabi Podcast” program, the famous coach He referred to Nate’s fighting skills, valuing his tenacity and tenacity in duels:

Notice

«If you put Nate Diaz in a fight where there is no time limit, then in this scenario I think he would have beaten 99% of the fighters. You can’t make him give up, you can’t knock him out – this guy constantly puts pressure on his rivals. He’s the scariest street fighter in MMA. If you had to fight him in the street, it would be a fight for your life.

The Canadian also returned to Diaz’s recent fight with Leon Edwards. In this confrontation, Nate managed to punch his opponent hard in the fifth round, who, after receiving a blow, remained standing. However, Diaz’s inactivity (for which he was criticized after the fight) allowed Leon to survive and finally win by unanimous decision Thursday.

«If he hadn’t had a time limit against Leon Edwards, he would have beaten him, and I say it with great respect for Leon »

Nate Diaz is one of the most recognized MMA fighters in the world. Despite his unimpressive record -6 losses and 5 wins since 2012- fans love seeing him in the UFC cage thanks to his fighting style and all the spectacle he creates before the competition. He was best known for two fights with Conor McGregor, most notably the first, in which he made the Irishman perform in the second round.

Advertisement