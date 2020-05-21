The Fira de Barcelona is currently designing an ambitious action protocol that will include security and prevention measures against the coronavirus that will serve to resume the celebration of trade fairs “from September” and thus contribute to reviving the economy.

The Fira de Barcelona institution, which had to suspend its most important fair of the year, the Mobile World Congress, just two weeks after its celebration due to the coronavirus, it has forced to rethink its fair calendar and concentrate the bulk of its rooms in the last four-month period of the year.

So, Valmont Barcelona Bridal Fashion Week, BizBarcelona or Food they will join salons already planned for the last part of the year such as Smart City Expo World Congress or Expoquimia, Eurosurfas and Equiplast, among others.

«We will adopt new formats and necessary preventive measures to become an economic engine again»

Fira de Barcelona makes it clear in a statement that, beyond planning a new fair calendar, “the priority is to carry them out with the maximum guarantees of safety and prevention for the participants in their events.”

This objective will lead to “in some cases” having to opt for hybrid models that combine virtual participation and physical presence, as is the case, for example, at Bridal Week, the show dedicated to professionals in the clothing industry. wedding, party, communion and accessories, says Fira in the note.

The director of Fira de Barcelona, Constantí Serrallonga, He assured that «the institution works with the prospect of resuming the celebration of salons from September, adopting new formats and the necessary preventive measures with the aim of becoming an economic engine again and giving support to companies at a time of great complexity for everyone ».

“We will resume the activity in a safe and profitable environment”

“Our priority is to resume the activity in a safe and beneficial environment for all participants with the aim that their attendance at an event contributes to relaunching their business and networking,” added the manager.

Fira has participated in the definition of international recommendations for action to guarantee the health and safety of those attending fairs and exhibitions with organizations that have an outstanding role in the sector, and of which Fira de Barcelona is a member, such as EMECA (European Major Exhibition Centers Association) and UFI, the international fair industry association; as well as with the Association of Fairs of Spain (AFE).