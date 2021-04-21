Fiorentina triumph against Hellas Verona (1-2)

04/20/2021 at 10:47 PM CEST

The Fiore played and won 1-2 as a visitor the duel last Tuesday in the Marcantonio Bentegodi Stadium. The Hellas verona He faced the match with the intention of recovering his league score after losing the last match against the Sampdoria by a score of 3-1. For its part, Fiorentina lost by a result of 3-1 in the previous match against the Sassuolo. After the result obtained, the mastiff team is ninth at the end of the match, while the Fiore is thirteenth.

The match started in a favorable way for the Florentine team, who inaugurated the luminous thanks to a goal from the penalty spot of Dusan Vlahovic, thus ending the first part with the result of 0-1.

After the break came the goal for the visiting team, who put more land in between with a goal from Martin Cáceres at 65 minutes. But later the Hellas verona In the 72nd minute he cut differences through a goal of Eddie salcedo, ending the confrontation with a result of 1-2 on the scoreboard.

The technician of the Verona, Ivan Juric, gave entry to the field to Eddie salcedo, Mattia Zaccagni, Stefano sturaro, Giangiacomo Magnani Y Nikola Kalinic replacing Ivan Ilic, Daniel bessa, Adrien tameze, Koray Gunter Y Darko lazovic, while on the part of the Fiore, Giuseppe Iachini replaced Christian kouame, Gaetano castrovilli and Igor for Franck Ribery, Giacomo Bonaventura Y Cristiano Biraghi.

The referee showed five yellow cards, two for Koray Gunter Y Stefano sturaro, of the local team and three for Giacomo Bonaventura, Christian kouame Y Lucas Martinez, of the visiting team.

With 33 points, the team of Giuseppe Iachini ranked thirteenth in the table, while the group led by Ivan Juric he ranked ninth with 41 points at the end of the game.

The next Serie A commitment for him Hellas verona is against him Inter, while the Fiorentina will face the Juventus.

Data sheetHellas Verona:Bartlomiej Dragowski, Germán Pezzella, Martín Cáceres, Lucas Martínez, Lorenzo Venuti, Giacomo Bonaventura, Sofyan Amrabat, Erick Pulgar, Cristiano Biraghi, Franck Ribery and Dusan VlahovicFiorentina:Marco Silvestri, Federico Dimarco, Pawel Dawidowicz, Koray Gunter, Davide Faraoni, Adrien Tameze, Ivan Ilic, Darko Lazovic, Daniel Bessa, Kevin Lasagna and Antonin BarakStadium:Marcantonio Bentegodi StadiumGoals:Dusan Vlahovic (0-1, min. 45), Martín Cáceres (0-2, min. 65) and Eddie Salcedo (1-2, min. 72)