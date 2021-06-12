Fiorentina studies the signing of Erick Gutiérrez as his reinforcement

The Mexican midfielder of PSV Eindhoven, Erick ‘Guti’ Gutiérrez, would be in the crosshairs of the Fiorentina of the Italian Serie A for next season, after having a supporting role in the PSV Eindhoven team of the Netherlands.

According to information revealed by the newspaper Voetbal International, PSV would not have the Tuzos del Pachuca youth midfielder in plans, and Fiorentina would be one of the teams interested in his services.

Read also: Christian Eriksen’s agent, Martin Schoots gives details of the Danish’s health status

As detailed in the information, despite the fact that Gutiérrez has a contract until 2023 with PSV, the idea of ​​the Dutch squad is to have minutes and participation in another team, thinking about the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

Given this, Fiorentina will be led by Gennaro Gattuso, former coach of Napoli and Hirving Lozano, if he would take it into account to reinforce his squad in that area of ​​the field for the following season.

Erick Gutiérrez does not have many opportunities at PSV and his role in the Dutch team has been secondary, so although he still has two years on his contract, his departure would not be bad.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content