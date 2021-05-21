Fiorentina negotiates for Paulo Fonseca

05/21/2021 at 7:33 PM CEST

Daniel Guillen

The current coach of AS Roma, Paulo fonseca, would be in the orbit of Fiorentina to replace Giuseppe Iachini, according to Record. The Portuguese, who ends his contract at the end of the season, is the main one placed to lead the project for the 2021/22 course at the Artemio Franchi.

The Portuguese, whose substitute in the Roman team is José Mourinho, has not yet ruled on its future: “The future at the moment is not important. As I always say, the important thing is Roma. I am not worried at all.”. “I am very satisfied. I had never reached a European semifinal and it is a great pride for me,” he said.

The current Fiorentina coach, Giuseppe Iachini, has announced that the club needs a new direction: “It is only fair that the club go ahead with a new project and that I leave. Not because it is not well, but because after six years as a player and two as a coach, I have an emotional bond. Florence and Fiorentina are not a city and a normal club “.

Return Fiorentina to European competitions

Paulo Fonseca will have the difficult mission of returning Fiorentina to the top of the table in Serie A and ensure the return of the Italian team to European competitions. The last time they played a continental tournament was in the 2016/17 edition of the Europa League, where they made it to the sixteenth.

Borussia Mönchengladbach got them out of the quarterfinals despite the Italians winning by the minimum in Germany. A great display of the German team in the second leg (2-4) ended up burying the dreams of Paulo Sousa’s men.