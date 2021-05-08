Fiorentina host Lazio on matchday 35

05/07/2021 at 8:46 PM CEST

The Fiore receives this Saturday at 20:45 the visit of the Lazio in the Artemio Franchi Communal Stadium during their thirty-fifth game in Serie A.

The Fiorentina reaches the thirty-fifth game with the intention of improving their numbers in the championship after having drawn 3-3 against the Bologna in his last game. In addition, the locals have won in eight of the 34 games played so far, with 45 goals in favor and 57 against.

Regarding the visiting team, the Lazio he had just won his last two games 4-3 and 3-0, the first against him Genoa in his stadium and the second against him AC Milan in his field, so he intends to maintain his winning streak in the stadium of the Fiorentina. Before this match, the Lazio they had won in 20 of the 33 games played in Serie A this season, scoring 60 goals for and 49 against.

As a local, the Fiorentina they have won five times, been beaten six times and have drawn six times in 17 games played so far, which shows that they are slipping points at home, giving the visitors hope of achieving positive results. At home, the Lazio It has won eight times, it has been defeated six times and it has drawn twice in its 16 games played, so they will have to get serious in the duel with the Fiorentina to take the victory.

The rivals had already met before in the Artemio Franchi Communal Stadium and the balance is 13 defeats and six draws in favor of the Fiorentina. In turn, the visitors did not lose in their last three visits to the stadium of the Fiore. The last meeting they played together in this tournament was in January 2021 and ended with a 2-1 result in favor of the Lazio.

Currently, between the Fiorentina and the Lazio there is a difference of 29 points in the classification. The team of Giuseppe Iachini he ranks in fourteenth place with 35 points on his scoreboard. For its part, the Lazio it is sixth in the table with 64 points.