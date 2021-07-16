“Fiorentina has disrespected me”

07/15/2021 at 7:31 PM CEST

Franck Ribery He is currently without a team after the expiration of his contract with Fiorentina. The departure of the Italian club has not been as desired by the French player who has decided sincere in Tuscany Tv about it.

“In these two years in purple I have given my best, but my commitment has not been recognized“said the Frenchman.

At 38, Ribéry intends to remain linked to the world of football and would like to continue his career in Italy. “I wanted to stay one more year at Fiorentina, so I don’t know what I’ll do in the near future. But I would like to stay in Italy anyway, “he said.

The former France player went on to explain how he felt about his end at Fiorentina: “I never wanted to speak ill of society. Let’s just say the last period was a bit difficult. It was hard because in the last three or four weeks nobody has called me or said anything and that means that they have disrespected me a little. It seems to me that I have given it in these two years has not been recognized. However, the city is beautiful and its fans too, as well as the costumes. “

But not only do I talk about that, but he also recognized that he did not expect to fight this year for relegation: “Before I arrived, Fiorentina was an important club in Italy. I didn’t think I was fighting for relegation, but good things can be done in the future. I hope that Fiorentina returns to high levels, it is an important club for all of Italy and I came for this. The fans deserve more“said the footballer.