Fiorentina chief executive officer Italian-American Joe Barone confirmed Monday that his team will continue to train individually at their sports center in Florence after the three coronavirus-positive players have been isolated.

05/11/2020

Fiorentina stressed that its sports center is ready to receive players in maximum security conditions and reported that the three positive cases for coronavirus registered in the workforce, in addition to the three in the technical and health staff, are “good and asymptomatic”.

“Our sports center is ready, we did everything that the protocol indicated. We have six positive cases, but the people are fine and asymptomatic, we hope to recover them as soon as possible,” Barone said in an interview with the Italian national radio station “Radio Rai” .

The general director of Fiorentina, a club that belongs to the Italian-American businessman Rocco Commisso since last June, assured that his club is “in favor of continuing to compete safely” and considered it “a disaster” to permanently abandon the Serie A season.

“We are in favor of playing soccer, in safety for everyone. The real disaster would be to ruin this season and the next. Settling the accounts will be very difficult, nobody can afford another non-regular season. Hopefully we can finish this season and start the next one well” , he claimed

“Players cannot be kept untrained for two to three months, training should be resumed as soon as possible, “he insisted.

He also stressed that football is an industry of great importance to the Italian economy and that, therefore, it needs aid from the Government.

“Fortunately we have Rocco Commisso, owner of Mediacom, which is a healthy society that continues to grow. In any case, Fiorentina will have to manage this crisis situation. Many clubs are in difficulty. Soccer needs government aid, like the other industries, “he assured.

