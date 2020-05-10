Fiorentina announced this Thursday six positives for coronavirus, three players and three members of the coaching staff, while soon after Sampdoria, also a Serie A team, reported the positive of four footballers.

“The purple club reports the positive of six people after exams yesterday and today. Three players and three members of the technical staff for COVID-19. The company has proceeded according to protocol to isolate the people involved,” he said. the club ‘violates’.

“For the rest of the group, this Friday morning, the optional field activity is scheduled,” added Fiorentina, who already had three other positives a month ago: the players Cutrone, Pezzella and Vlahovic, all of them already cured.

Also in the afternoon of this Thursday, Sampdoria reported that “after the tests” three new positives and a “second positive” emerged from another player. The club announced on its official website that the players are symptom-free and have been quarantined and their progress will be followed.

The Italian Federation and the ‘Lega’ negotiating the return of Series A, but still without a specific date. The teams, meanwhile, begin to return to training with tests. Yesterday another positive was already known in Torino.

