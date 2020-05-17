By: Alessandra Mayanga Polanco

After the arrival of coronavirus In Peru, many artists have to reinvent themselves because one of the last items to become active again will be entertainment.

That is the case of Fiorella Rodriguez, who is putting together an innovative project with her daughter during the quarantine for COVID-19.

Fiorella Rodríguez

Currently the artist works as an announcer in Radio Capital, in which for the first time he moves away from the entertainment world to face narrating news during the pandemic.

How was the process of transitioning from shows to narrating local news on radio?

It is the first time that I have in my hand an entirely local guideline, I have been dedicated to entertainment, I have always taken people to shows and shows. It is an incredible learning because it is not easy to listen to people, they have no idea.

How has this change impacted your life?

Much. You open lines and you … you realize there really are problems. Most complain about hue … but there are people who suffer a lot, people who get up because of a problem and go to bed with more problems.

How are you going to reinvent yourself after this pandemic?

I am carrying out a project with my daughter that I had thought long ago, we are devising content to publish on social networks, she is teaching me these new communication channels. Mikella is a great complement for me.

You are reinventing yourself on digital platforms, as well as many other artists, so do you consider the return of programs like This is war necessary, despite the state of emergency?

It does not seem bad to me that at the relevant moment I return. People need to be distracted, nobody here imposes anything on you, there are various contents. It is not a bad thing that entertainment content returns if they follow the regulatory framework.

How are you carrying out the quarantine?

I am living with my daughter and my boyfriend Jean Pierre. The three of us rely on everything. We cook, Jean Pierre and I buy. I miss my mother and my sisters, but we know the time will come to see us.

How are you living with your partner during quarantine?

We are spending our anniversaries in quarantine, we are already one year old. Amazing how time goes by!

How do you think life will change after the coronavirus?

After this pandemic we will be different. If the quarantine is over, my daughter and I know that we are going to be prudent for four more months, we do not need a vigilante like the State, we are in the most vulnerable time and we have to protect ourselves.

