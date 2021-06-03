Fiordigiglio was interested in Kerman Lejarraga

First was Kerman Lejarraga the one who withdrew as a co-contender for the vacant European Union super welterweight title upon being named a European title contender, abandoned by Sergio garcia to fight for a knockout with Sebastián Fundora.

Well the italian Orlando Fiordigiglio, being left without an illustrious rival, he has done the same and left his position.

Now they will be french Joffrey Jacob (21-1-1, 5 KO) and the German Jama saidi (19-2, 7 KO) those who have to contest the vacant title with June 16 as the deadline for the auction.

Isaac Real it could have options if they do not agree or as the next opponent of the winner.