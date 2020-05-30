MEXICO CITY, May 29 (EL UNIVERSAL) .- In the late 1990s, actor Eduardo Palomo left soap operas in Mexico to go to Los Angeles, along with his wife Carina Ricco and their young children, in search of the internationalization, a situation that failed to materialize due to his sudden death in 2003.

17 years after that event, Palomo’s acting legacy seems to continue through his eldest daughter, Fiona, who for a couple of years has begun to carve out a career in acting, between Mexico and the United States.

Fiona confesses that although she feels proud of her parents, rarely, when she is on a television set, her colleagues know who they are, a situation that she likes, since she wants to create a career away from the stereotype of “daughter of …”.

“In the three productions I have done, no one knew who my parents were, but until the end, they find out because I always keep my scripts in a folder with the photos of both of them. I like that no one knows who they are because I earn everything for myself, “she said in an interview.

Fiona was born in 1998 in Los Angeles, California and was just a five-year-old girl when her father passed away and her mother, along with her younger brother, stayed to reside in the United States. This situation means that although he has had his first jobs in Mexico for a couple of years, he does not rule out having a parallel career in the United States, just as his father did in his last years of life.

“I have never thought that what I do is to continue his legacy, I think that what he wanted to achieve as an artist he did as far as life allowed him, his history and his career was his; being an actress has always been a desire of my own since girl”.

The first opportunity that Fiona had in Mexico was at age 15, when she was part of the cast of the series “Gossip girl Acapulco” and last year, in addition to being part of the movie Ligando padre, along with Mauricio Ochmann, she also filmed the Netflix’s “Control Z” series.

“‘Control Z’ is a great opportunity for me because its reach is global and I hope it is just the beginning of many cool things,” said the young woman, who also wants to dedicate herself to music, like her mother.

