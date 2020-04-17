Fiona Apple returns to music with Fetch The Bolt Cutters | Facebook

‘Fetch The Bolt Cutters’ is the intricate title of the album by the American singer and songwriter Fiona Apple, same that was made after eight years of silence, which is a great work for critics, who has not hesitated to qualify it in many cases with an honorary registration.

This is the fifth studio album for this American alternative music artist, who has also been in charge of the production and has not released a work of unpublished material since ‘The Idler Wheel …’ (2012).

They have been many years of search for its preparation, the start of its preparation sessions has been documented in 2015, developed between the Sonic Ranch studios (Tornillo, Texas) and especially the house that Apple itself has in Venice Beach, in Los Angels

Her faithful piano accompanies her and for the recording of the album she has had the participation of bassist Sebastian Steinberg, guitarist David Garza and percussionist Amy Aileen Wood.

Precisely this work has provided the final sound with one of its most experimental components, as much of it comes from the rattle of various instruments against all kinds of surfaces and household objects.

The rawness obtained in some moments and the changes in tempo within the songs help to push the global message of this ‘Fetch The Bolt Cutters’, which according to its author implies ‘not being afraid to speak’.

The title was taken from the script of the television series ‘The Fall’, starring Gillian Anderson, whose character utters this phrase when she sets out to investigate the crime of a tortured woman.

Fiona Apple offered an interview last March with The New Yorker in which she explained, for example, the reasons that led her to stop using illegal substances, in which she described as ‘painful and chaotic’ her three-year relationship with film director Paul Thomas Anderson.

Critics have said of ‘Fetch The Bolt Cutters’ that it is ‘a wild symphony of the everyday, an unshakable masterpiece’. It is the opinion of specialized magazines like Pitchfork, for which “no music has sounded so good.”

This is an album that conveys a woman’s anger, vulnerability, confusion and wisdom in ways we have never heard before, The Telegraph writes.

Raised in a family of artists, Apple (New York, 1977) already showed the skills of an early songwriter at the age of 8 and her record release, which was not long in coming, was produced with ‘Tidal’ in 1996.

She has managed to sell more than 10 million copies of her albums worldwide and has been awarded a Grammy Award, in addition to receiving seven other nominations, throughout these almost 25 years of career.