FIONA APPLE -FETCH THE BOLT CUTTERS

Eight years of drought was perhaps a good headline. Eight years without music is excessively sad. Putting on the parking brake and jumping into the gutter was never easy. Fiona Apple decided to do it. Probably because the luggage was too bulky and it was time to lighten weight. Now he’s back. Returning with the wounds and strength that feed the spirit after a fierce battle. Against a cruel enemy. Fiona Apple returns raw. Aspera. Facing pain. Always head-on. Without half measures as in the hard “For her”. Its letters are the tip of the iceberg. The Eastern Star of this new album. Fundamental to understand this return. The woman in the spotlight. In the center of the target. His struggle as a way of being. Act. As a motor.

Fiona Apple blots out the stretch that separated that first-time “Tidal” and this “Fetch the bolt cutters. An artist who sounded mature – as I hate that damn bland word – in her twenties. But he hasn’t aged at forty. That shows his unease with the superficiality that surrounds us. And he shamelessly points it out. As related in “Relay”. Singing to my face. Looking into the eyes. How things are said and done when you have value. We suppose – and I use the verb thoroughly, because it is what I think I glimpse in his interviews. And not only in the current ones – he has managed to raise his head to get it out of his personal hells in search of light. Of strength. And that at the same time he has allowed the demons to ride with his words. So they are marked with fire.

Freedom!. Not as a slogan. Not as an emblem. Freedom as craving. Freedom. From the perspective of women at street level. Although her stories lock her in her glass cage. Their problems. Theirs That so many times are also ours. Fiona Appel describes life on this album. Maybe from his perspective. Although songs like “Shamika” show her from the suffering of another. A look at adolescence, where the protective walls of childhood begin to crack. “Fetch the bolt outter” is a hymn of life. But this one is not always beautiful. Not even poetic in tragedy. I am conscientiously ignoring the musical plane. Because if I try to be fair, it may seem like a smaller album than its predecessors. Although each listening creates in me a greater affiliation to him. Musically it is as abrupt as Fiona Apple herself. Even some details in the songs do not seem necessary to me. Or extravagant. But my final impression is that with this album Fiona Apple is exposed to bare chest. And that for me is a sign of forced respect.

FIONA APPLE -FETCH THE BOLT CUTTERS-

2020-05-02

