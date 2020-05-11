RIO – The new coronavirus had been circulating for at least 20 days in Brazil when crowds took to the streets of large cities to celebrate carnival, reveals a study released this Monday, 11, by the Oswaldo Cruz Institute (IOC / Fiocruz).

The work shows that Sars-CoV-2 began to spread in the country in the first week of February, that is, more than 20 days before the first case was officially diagnosed in a traveler who returned from Italy to São Paulo. The case was detected on February 26, Ash Wednesday, almost 40 days before the first official confirmation of community transmission, on March 13.

The work shows that, when the first blocks took to the streets, there was already a community transmission of the disease, which was probably greatly accelerated by the agglomerations. The first cases would be at the end of January.

The study was carried out with a statistical methodology of inference, from the death records, and published in the magazine “Memórias do Instituto Oswaldo Cruz” in a previous way, still without peer review. The work also revealed that the virus began to circulate long before it was officially registered in Europe and the United States.

The authors point out that, in all the countries analyzed, the circulation of Covid-19 started long before control measures were implemented, such as air travel restrictions and social distance.

“This rather long period of hidden community transmission draws attention to the great challenge of tracking the spread of the new coronavirus and indicates that control measures should be adopted, at least, as soon as the first imported cases are detected in a new geographical region. “, says Gonzalo Bello, a researcher at the Laboratory of AIDS and Molecular Immunology at IOC / Fiocruz, coordinator of the research.

In Europe, the circulation of the disease started approximately in mid-January in Italy and between late January and early February, in Belgium, France, Germany, Holland, Spain and the United Kingdom. The beginning of February was also the beginning of the spread in New York City, United States, according to the study.

The research is the first to point to the period of commencement of community transmission in Brazil and reinforces preliminary evidence from research conducted in Europe based on genetic analysis. It also corroborates findings from studies carried out in the United States, which indicated the beginning of viral spread in New York City between January 29 and February 26.

Despite the fact that several countries started to transmit the community at very close moments, the spread of the epidemic in each location seems to have followed its own dynamic.

“Most likely, the dynamics of the epidemic’s expansion was defined by local factors, such as environmental characteristics of temperature, precipitation and air pollution, population density and demography”, adds researcher from Instituto Gonçalo Moniz (Fiocruz-Bahia), Tiago Graf .

In addition to helping to clarify the onset of local transmission of Sars-CoV-2 in the countries studied, the authors highlight that the results obtained reinforce the importance of implementing permanent molecular surveillance actions, since the new coronavirus may return to circulate and cause outbreaks over the next few years.

“Intense virological surveillance is essential to detect the possible reemergence of the virus early, informing the contact tracking systems and providing evidence to carry out the appropriate control measures”, adds Gonzalo.

So, to estimate the period of onset of community viral transmission of the new coronavirus, the researchers developed a new method. Scientists started from one of Covid-19’s most tragic and striking traits: the exponential growth in the number of deaths in the first weeks of an outbreak.

Since the lack of diagnostic tests and the large percentage of asymptomatic infections make it difficult to count cases of the disease, death records are considered the most reliable information on the progress of the epidemic. They can be used as a “delayed” tracker, which allows you to observe the course of the disease in retrospect.

Considering that the average time between infection and death by Covid-19 is about three weeks and the mortality rate from the disease is approximately 1%, the scientists applied a statistical method to infer the moment when the epidemic started from the cumulative number of deaths in the first weeks of an outbreak in each country.

“Looking at the two countries where there is already a large number of sequenced genomes – China and the United States – we found that the estimate obtained from the number of deaths was similar to that obtained from genetic analysis, validating the new approach”, says the researcher of Udelar Daiana Mir.

In Brazil, other evidence, obtained from different methodologies, supports the estimate that the local transmission of Covid-19 began in early February, coinciding with the spread of the epidemic in North America and Europe. According to InfoGripe, a system of the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz) that monitors hospitalizations of patients with severe acute respiratory symptoms (SRAG), the number of hospitalizations is above that observed in 2019 since mid-February 2020.

In addition, retrospective molecular analyzes of SARS samples detected a case of Sars-CoV-2 infection in Brazil in the fourth epidemiological week, between 19 and 25 January. The sustained increase in the number of infections was observed from the sixth epidemiological week, between 2 and 8 February, as presented in MonitoraCovid-19, a system of the Institute of Communication and Scientific and Technological Information in Health (Icict / Fiocruz).

“These epidemiological data confirm the introduction of Sars-CoV-2 in Brazil since the end of January and clearly support our results, which indicate that the virus was circulating in the Brazilian population since the beginning of February”, points out Gonzalo.

