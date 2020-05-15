Fiocruz confirmed on Thursday, 14, that it issued the reports of the covid-19 exams presented by Jair Bolsonaro without the president’s personal data. According to the institution, the samples received were labeled numerically and the report was issued “according to the conditions for receiving the biological material sent for analysis”.

The report of the examination of covid-19 that Bolsonaro did at Fiocruz and presented to the Federal Supreme Court (STF) last Wednesday, 13, brought only the number 05, without the patient’s name or document number.

In the two Sabin exams that the president did contain code names (Airton Guedes and Rafael Augusto Alves da Costa Ferraz), but the personal data, such as RG and CPF, are the president’s own.

Brazilian law requires the correct identification of the patient at the time of collection of the biological sample and the delivery of the report, including the presentation of a civil identity document, according to the Brazilian Society of Clinical Analyzes.

Anvisa resolution 302/2005 requires that the clinical laboratory and the laboratory collection point request the patient to provide a document proving their identification. The patient record must include the patient identification record number generated by the laboratory, his name; age, sex and origin, among other information.

In a note released this afternoon, Fiocruz clarified that “the reports are issued regularly with the patient’s identification, in compliance with the ABNT-ISO-IEC 15189 standard, adopted within the scope of the Quality System of the Laboratory for Respiratory Virus and Measles (Instituto Oswaldo Cruz / Fiocruz) “.

However, the institution emphasized, “specifically in relation to the aforementioned analysis, numerically labeled samples were received. Considering the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic scenario, with the first cases being identified in Brazil at the time, and the request coming from the office of the Presidency of the Republic, the Foundation issued the reports according to the conditions for receiving the biological material sent for analysis “.

