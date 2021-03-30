Fintech Provider Nuvei Now Supports 40 Cryptocurrencies

The global payments platform Nuvei has announced the support of some 40 cryptocurrencies on its platform. The added crypto assets include less popular tokens from previous market circles, including Siacoin (SIA), Reddcoin (RDD), and Bitcoin Gold (BTG).

Support also includes popular crypto assets

The addition of the currencies means that ecommerce merchants now have a wealth of options to choose from when transacting via the Nuvei global payment platform.

Support also includes popular crypto assets such as Bitcoin (BTC), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), XRP, NEO, and Ethereum (ETH).

Ecommerce merchants now have the opportunity to bring their products to a wider market base as there are more payment options even for customers in remote areas where fiat payment is an issue.

Cryptocurrency adoption has increased within the mainstream financial sector. The cryptocurrency market recently hit $ 1.6 trillion, according to CoinMarketCap. With the biggest expansion in the number of cryptocurrency holders, traders want to take advantage of this trend to grow their businesses. Now they can do this by providing an alternative payment method for their customers.

More options for merchants

Nuvei President and CEO Philip Fayer commented on the development. He stated that the company is excited to offer more opportunities for its clients to participate in the global market. He added,

Nuvei continually strives to provide the most relevant means of payment for our customers and their customers.

Nuvei is active in more than 200 global markets and supports around 150 local currencies as well as the most popular cryptocurrencies.

Adding more cryptocurrencies, including lesser known ones, will help traders see beyond the limits of the fiat ecosystem.

It gives Nuvei merchants greater reach to their customers around the world, as well as the ability to demand more payments. There is also the benefit of transaction integrity, privacy, and enhanced security found in cryptocurrencies.