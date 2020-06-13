The Central Bank today released a survey on the activity of 46 fintech that grant online loans, which resulted in 77% of them charging their clients a total financial cost (CFT) that exceeds, As minimum, 150% per year, while more than half of fintech companies receive a CFT above 400% per year. Of the total of fintech surveyed, 24% do not publish any type of information about the cost of loans.

The BCRA report appears as an element of pressure from the monetary authority on technology-based financial companies. Based on current regulations, the BCRA does not have any sanctioning power over rates or credit conditions that it considers abusive., since fintech companies are not regulated like banks.

“The BCRA’s monitoring objective allows evaluating the performance of the activity, its possible risks and aspects related to the protection of users of financial services and financial inclusion. In terms of risks, there are those associated with financial stability, since fintech companies can – under certain conditions – access bank funding and to the capital market ”, explained the report. To this, they added that “the BCRA closely follows the development of fintech activity, since they have the potential to deepen the financial inclusion of the population“

According to reports, the companies surveyed were 45 in total: Adelantos now, Agilis, ArgiPlata, Armoney, Cash-online, Cobro Fácil, Crediclick, Credicuotas, Credility, Crediminuto, Crediok, Crédito Guru, Crenac, DINEFA, Dineroami.com, Dinero YA Same, Direct, Effectively, Cash, Cash Now, Emprestify, Findo, Grouit, Lendy, Mango, Mercado Crédito (owned by MercadoLibre), Mi Advance, Moni, Moon Money Online, MoscaYA, NovoCred, Pago Rural, Pareto, Ask the Chinese , Silver Now, Quick Pledge, Posta, Quick and Easy, Sowing, SmartCash, Solventa, I lend you, Ualá, Vivus, Waynimovil and Wipei. According to the BCRA report, there are about 50 fintech companies that use mobile applications or internet platforms, as an exclusive or complementary channel, to offer and grant credits (mainly for consumption).

On a total of 46 fintechs of loans with active platforms, the BCRA found that 11 of these (24%) do not publish any type of information on the cost of their loans.

Of the remaining 35 that report their costs and / or that their Total Financial Cost (CFT) can be deducted Based on the loan installments, 27 of these (77% of the 35 that report) have CFTs that, at least, exceed 150% annually and, in 18 of these cases (51% of companies), are above 400% annually.

Previously, Infotechnology made a comprehensive report on fintech companies in the country. At the end of 2018, the sector accumulated investments of more than $ 225 million and the BCRA’s policy was a sort of “honeymoon”: letting fintech companies do it and not overregulate for fear of hindering it. Back then, two of the most robust segments were Lending, which takes 26 percent of the market, and Payments, which presented 23 percent. “There are financial companies of all life. They were people who put a store on the corner and who, with their own money, lent and charged interest“, They said at that time from the Central. “To those companies never regulated And, taken to the world of the web, it is also what companies like Afluenta or Moni do. ​​”

What do fintech companies say?

“Everything that has to do with more transparency is healthy, that people know. People who are dedicated to this understand what TNA is, effective rate, but there are many people who do not know it, especially to people who target online loan companies. The spirit of the statement is in some way to seek greater transparency and take care of the small lender, give them help or visibility when taking out a loan, “explains Joaquín Diz, risk manager in Ualá.” The reality is that the BCRA did not say which companies , but a list was released. There is a very big difference between companies, you go from Mercado Crédito or Ualá to companies that nobody knows and they don’t give you much confidence and it puts everything in terms of fintech, “adds the sector specialist.

For Diz, fintech companies operate in a different way than what Central seems to understand in its statement. Where banks do not come with financial services, fintech companies see a business opportunity. “Fintech companies see this probability of default and adapt the rate to the public, beyond the funding of brokerage, etc. Many Fintech companies do not use their own funds, they go to capital markets, the bank does have a rate without financial intermediation. It has a lot to do with their risk logic, we measure the risk profiles and we take rates according to that. “The explanation goes back to the accusation of the Central that some rates were” usurers “, since they reached up to 400%.

“There is a lot of disparity, there are very high numbers, it is not justified, if it goes from 400 or 600% is too much and they are high. It is also compared with terms, in short or long terms it also changes the way of understanding it, it can be confusing, “acknowledges the risk expert from Ualá, possibly the next Argentine unicorn.

In this sense, not all fintech are created equal. All the companies consulted agree that there is a kind of “cat bag” in the Central survey.

“We are an entity regulated by the BCRA, we are a PSC, a payment service provider, we have a prepaid card, not a credit card. Other fintech companies that are dedicated to lending pure and simple, just that, others make payments those are the most common categories. other fintech companies are crowfunding, other investments, other insurance there are many more “. In fact, as they explain from the sector, 25% of those grouped by the Fintech Chamber (out of a total of more than 200) fall into the lending category.

From the same Fintech Chamber, created two years ago when the sector lived a small honeymoon with the Mauricio Macri government, which of the almost 50 companies surveyed, only 20 are members of the chamber. “The world of credit is complex, comparing credits with so many terms in equality is relatively comparable, but if it is an advance for the payment of an invoice or a loan for a merchant so that it has a discount, etc. are different things. If one annualizes a rate of 2% for example from one day to the next, one sees daily that it goes to 7,000%, exponential. It is not so easy to compare, “argues Ignacio Plaza, president of the Fintech Chamber.

According to the group that brings technology companies together in financial services, in 2019 loans were made to 2 million people and more than half could not access another credit. While 70% do not qualify in banks.

Companies say that credit in Argentina is 5 times less than the regional average and more than 10 times less when compared to developed countries. “We don’t need GDP to grow 10 times, credit can grow 10 times for people to live better. It is not necessary to stigmatize how this communication to fintech does, it is necessary to work together with the companies that are in this segment and are legal. Not helping the legal ones indirectly helps the illegal “, explains Plaza. It is estimated that there are more than 10,000 employees among all the companies in the chamber. “We are going to end up importing these platforms as we do with Netflix or Zoom instead of developing it here,” he laments.

“Usury Fintech”: what is there to regulate?

All the players in the sector agree that the statement does not necessarily come close to new regulations. “We have a working group in all verticals from payment, capital markets, investment and savings management to cybersecurity and online identity, regulatory services, crypto, crowfunding and lending. So it is difficult to make a strict regulation because it is very changeable and different“they argue from the House, and affirm that they are working to consolidate and pool.

“The communication was improvised, it was leaking later. They did not measure who was hitting him and how to communicate. We from the other side are working from the camera to work with the BCRA and raise the bar of what is already on the market. We are a company that is in 16 countries in Europe, it is the natural process of market consolidation, there are more products, banks are more uncomfortable, we discuss a bit how to match the court, how to see the differences between entities, how the client sees the rates, as shown by the companies info, it’s a natural process. You don’t have to go to the other extreme, “explained Salvador Calogero, Country Manager 4Finance in Argentina.

Along these same lines, Calogero explained that the costs of fintech companies are often different from traditional financial actors.

“The main cost is obviously the cost of financing, not all lending or fintech companies have the possibility of having their own capital, if it were even its own capital it is not free, you have to go to the market for example with bonds that are listed on the European stock exchangeThis loan from each parent company has an implicit interest rate, which is the cost of funding, but there are also the costs of transactions with banks and with different player providers that provide the transfer service such as wallets, Easy Payments and different means, “he adds. the specialist.

To this he adds that one must also take into account own internal management, such as having the platform or the application and that another important cost is the risk of late payment. “It is one of the indicators that are the order of the day most of all because today after the pandemic ours is the one that is most affected by the crisis. Some have better credit analysis tools, different services, goes more on that side, If you take more or less risk. “, Concludes the specialist