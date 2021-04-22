Fintech CEO Pleads Guilty to ICO Loan Fraud and COVID-19 in the US

Compartir

Sheng-Wen Cheng, a 24-year-old Taiwanese citizen, pleaded guilty to Initial Coin Offering (ICO) and COVID-19 loan fraud in the United States of America.

According to an announcement published by the United States Department of Justice, Justin Cheng pleaded guilty to major fraud against the United States, bank fraud, securities fraud, and wire fraud in connection with multiple fraud schemes he perpetrated.

Cheng falsified documents to secure up to $ 7 million through the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) that the government implemented during the COVID-19 pandemic to help small businesses keep their staff on payroll.

Sheng-Wen Cheng fraudulently applied for more than $ 7 million in government-guaranteed loans under programs designed to provide relief to small businesses struggling financially from the COVID pandemic. Cheng lied to the SBA and several banks about the ownership of his companies, the number of people employed and how the loan funds would be applied, using forged and fraudulent documents in the process. Cheng spent much of the money on personal luxury items, “said US Attorney Audrey Strauss.

With the acquired funds, Cheng reportedly transferred up to $ 1 million overseas and spent the rest generously on a $ 40,000 Rolex, a $ 17,000-a-month apartment rent, and a 2020 Mercedes, among other things. Cheng, who entered the US through a student visa, was also at the helm of the Alchemy blockchain company, where he received ICO funds from investors.

Based on his guilty plea, he could face up to 30 years in jail. However, the DOJ noted that the final sentence will be determined by a judge.

While ensuring COVID-19 illegal aid funds is misplaced, Americans are reportedly aware that in the act of investing their stimulus checks in digital currencies, which many believe is the best asset store in amidst the economic uncertainty that plagues.

Image Source: Shutterstock