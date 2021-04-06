FinTech Breakthrough Recognizes Celsius as Best Crypto Wallet

FinTech Breakthrough has crowned Celsius, a renowned crypto rewards platform, the Best Cryptocurrency Portfolio in the fifth annual FinTech Breakthrough Awards program. A press release released this news on April 5, noting that Celsius won this title for various reasons. These include the fact that the platform leverages the blockchain to provide a host of unique features such as fast transactions, high throughput, zero fees, and weekly rewards.

According to James Johnson, CEO of FinTech Breakthrough, Celsius is the epitome of innovative technology in the FinTech industry. It has a commendable mission as it seeks to offer people better opportunities for financial freedom.

Promoting the platform, FinTech Breakthrough noted that Celsius offers its users the opportunity to earn up to 15% APY on their cryptocurrencies. In addition to this, the platform offers users access to loans with interest rates as low as 1%. In addition, the Celsius platform does not have a set minimum amount, and making transactions through the application is as easy as sending a text message.

A rapidly growing community

At the moment, Celsius manages more than 7.23 billion pounds of cryptocurrencies and has managed to expand to more than 100 countries around the world.

Alex Mashinsky, CEO of Celsius, said the company’s focus has shifted from just a service to earning cryptocurrencies. According to him, Celsius is now a community that has over 500,000 crypto enthusiasts who believe in blockchain, financial freedom, and reward-generating assets. He added that FinTech Breakthrough crowning the platform the best crypto wallet in 2021 is proof of the efforts of the Celsius team.

Commenting on crypto rewards, Adrian Pollard, co-founder of South Korea-based white-label exchange provider bitHolla, said:

As more people start saving money on crypto, they will naturally look for ways to make their money go further and these interest-bearing accounts like Celsius are perfect for that.

He added,

In my opinion, popular cryptocurrency exchange providers will soon offer accounts with crypto interests and will start competing with traditional banks, as well as products like Celsius.

This news comes after Celsius announced that it had paid its clients over £ 180.7 million in crypto performance. According to the firm, it accomplished this feat in just three years as it went live in mid-2018. In promoting the platform’s strong crypto-lending business, Mashinsky said Celsius prides itself on providing honest, transparent and rewarding financial services. He went on to point out that through these characteristics, Celsius stands out in the cryptocurrency market to achieve unrivaled success.

