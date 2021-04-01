Finnish Parliament overturns confinement law as “unconstitutional and disproportionate”

The constitutional commission of the Eduskunta (Finnish Parliament) stopped this Wednesday the processing of the Government bill that establishes the confinement of the population, considering it unconstitutional and disproportionate.

The parliamentary commission believes that the bill, which seeks restrict freedom of movement of citizens in the regions with the highest incidence of coronavirus, does not comply with the constitutional framework, so he asked the Government to present a new proposal.

It is forbidden to leave the home without justified reason

The current bill prohibits citizens from leaving their homes without a justified reason to prevent the virus from continuing to spread among the population, although it allows certain tasks considered essential.

According to the constitutional commission, this prohibition “constitutes a far-reaching interference in the fundamental rights of the people.”

“We can achieve the same goal with softer measures”

This prohibition, the commission considered, “constitutes a far-reaching interference with fundamental rights of people “and cannot be considered a proportionate measure, as stipulated in the Constitution.

In his view, the goal of containing the spread of the pandemic can also be achieved through less severe restrictions than the confinement of the population.

“We can achieve the same goal with softer measures. Bans and restrictions can be targeted directly at the known sources of infection, such as private events, meetings, churches, mosques and visits to shops, “the commission said in a statement.

The measure would have affected a total of 1.5 million people

The Finnish Government presented the bill last Thursday before a rebound in the pandemic, in order to impose a population confinement in the Helsinki metropolitan area and the city of Turku, the regions with the highest incidence of covid-19.

The measure would have affected a total of 1.5 million people, one in four inhabitants of the Nordic country.

Finland maintains the Exception status declared on March 1 to fight the pandemic, which allowed authorities to close bars and restaurants in regions with the highest rate of infection.

The Nordic country registers a cumulative incidence of 143.5 infections per 100,000 inhabitants in the last 14 days, a figure that shoots up to 415.9 cases in the capital, Helsinki, although it has improved slightly in recent days.