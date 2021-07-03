Finnish Matilda Castren, new provisional leader of the Volunteers of America Classic

The finnish Matilda castren recorded 66 hits (-5) after a six-hour storm delay in the tournament’s second round Volunteers of America Classic, of the LPGA Tour, and became the provisional leader with a cumulative 132 (-10).

With the start of the game delayed by lightning and rain, CastrenThe 26-year-old former Florida State star had five birdies in the bogey-free round to reach 10 under par at Old American, on a day in which the field was covered in more than an inch of water from the torrential rain that fell on the area.

“I spent the whole day here on the golf course,” he said. Castren. “It was great because there was food all day, folks, and I hung out with the other players and caddies. We had a lot to talk about. We checked the radar every five minutes waiting for updates. Actually, it was kind of quick. It was mostly it was the food that kept me here, “he stressed.

Castren won the LPGA MEDIHEAL Championship three weeks ago in Daly City, California, on misty Lake Merced to become the first Finnish winner in LPGA Tour history.

“There is a lot of golf left to play and not everyone has finished the second round,” he said. Castren. “So I’m really happy where I am right now. I don’t think it holds for tomorrow in the third round, but I’m really happy with where my game is going and how I’m doing well right now.”

Jeongeun Lee6, the South Korean player who won the 2019 United States Women’s US Open and lives near Irving, Texas, finished 8 under par, after an opening round of 64 (-7) and 70 (-1), in the second.

Jin Young Ko, the first round leader after 63 (-8), he also had 8 under par with 14 holes to play. Only half of the players were able to finish the round before dark.

After a nearly two-year run at No. 1 in the women’s golf world rankings, Ko, who has a home near Frisco, Texas, lost the No. 1 spot when the American Nelly korda won the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship on Sunday.

Due to the humid conditions, the players were allowed to use their preferred positions on the fairways.

Among the players who managed to complete the tour were the Spanish Carlota Ciganda and Luna Sobrón. Ciganda had a record of 70 strokes (-1), with four birdies and three bogeys, which left her with an accumulated 142 (par) that gives her options to overcome the cut that has been provisionally established in par, while Sobrón handed over a card of 70 for a total of 144 (+2).

The also Spanish Nuria Iturrioz, who on the first day made 72 strokes (+1), only played seven holes, in which he complied with par, while Fatima Fernandez, who on the first day signed 71 (even), did not get out.