Finn Balor vs Velveteen Dream next week on NXT. After Balor interrupted Dream tonight the match has become official.

Finn Balor vs Velveteen Dream next week on NXT

Next week NXT comes loaded with interesting bouts as in addition to the three bouts for the cruise title tournament, two more bouts were announced yesterday for next week.

The first fight will be the one that faces Finn Balor vs. The Velveteen Dream after the latter said that there was no one else in NXT who deserved a shot at the Adam Cole title. Balor came out to face him and Dream challenged him to a match next week.

Recall that NXT has been creating the story of Velveteen Dream’s fight against Adam Cole for a long time and this seems to be one more step in it.

The women’s division also had its announcement of a match next week when they meet in a tag team match. Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez vs. Tegan Nox and Shotzi Blackheart.

The match was stipulated after Kai attacked Tegan Nox during her fight against Raquel Gonzalez tonight, but Blackheart came out to defend Nox and attacked Dakota Kai, which Nox took to win.

From this both teams will face each other next week on NXT

Remember that Planeta Wrestling, WWE’s number one website in Spanish continues to report all WWE News. Despite COVID19, WWE RAW, WWE SmackDown, and WWE NXT shows continue to air weekly. AEW Dynamite and AEW Dark also go ahead.

Mexican wrestling (CMLL and Triple A) and Puroresu (NJPW) are detained or playing their events behind closed doors. PPVs like Money in The Bank 2020 have been relocated. We continue working to bring you all the information!