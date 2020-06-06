Finn Bálor will face Damian Priest at NXT TakeOver: In Your House

Damian Priest wants to make sure his legacy remains in the history of the yellow label, and he will try to do so at the expense of Finn Bálor in NXT TakeOver: In Your House, as first announced on The Pat McAfee Show.

Bálor’s world was turned upside down last month when an unknown attacker stormed him back in the backstage, preventing him from taking on The Velveteen Dream that night. That attack sent Bálor on a relentless search for the identity of his attacker.

The answer to the attacker’s mystery was brutally revealed. Priest not only cost Bálor his fight against Cameron Grimes with a devastating nightstick blow, but also left him on the canvas with the Reckoning before declaring that he was the man who attacked him.

However, it is not the bloodlust that leads to Priest’s actions. The Archer of Infamy He spoke reverently of the role Finn Bálor had in the construction of NXT, particularly his TakeOver legacy, explaining that was the reason why he attacked him.

Priest will have to be very focused to achieve his goal. Bálor holds an almost undefeated record on the biggest NXT stage with victories over some of the biggest names in the history of the yellow brand.

One more day. The Prince will fall. The name will rise. #DamianPriest #NXTTakeover #InYourHouse

Live # LiveForever pic.twitter.com/L1P1cGyPqN – Damian Priest 🏹 (@ArcherOfInfamy) June 6, 2020

Who will take the victory in In Your House?

