For two years, the country gave 560 euros a month to the unemployed, without imposing any conditions. It was the first test of its kind at the national level done in the world – an experiment difficult to ignore in times of pandemic. A “guinea pig for basic income”: this is how Tuomas Muraja describes himself in the title of his book about the two years he received 560 euros per month from the government of Finland. Four years ago, the journalist was looking for a steady job, attending classes at employment agencies and receiving state benefits while doing a strange self-employed job. Until he was selected for the country’s universal basic income experience, which started in 2017.

He fondly remembers being a guinea pig. “It was a great relief because I got rid of all the bureaucracy,” he says. “I didn’t have to fill out any form or attend any class where they teach how to write a curriculum and that sort of thing. I could concentrate on my job, which is writing books and stories.”

In the two years of experiment, he published two books, wrote numerous articles and ran for 80 places. Others he spoke to for his book (Basic Income Guinea Pig, without a Portuguese version) also had positive experiences. A lady set up her own cafe, knowing she had a guaranteed income. A university graduate took the opportunity to do low-paid internships to gain experience without having to worry.

But Finland’s basic income experience did not cause a huge increase in support for the idea – either in Finland or abroad. Initial reports classified the system as a failure. Much of the criticism has focused on the minimal effect on employment prospects.

The label “failure” is something that Minne Ylikanno, a senior researcher at the Finnish Social Insurance Institute (Kela), who conducted a study on the program, rejects. “I would say the experiment was a success,” she says. “No other country has implemented a national basic income based on a law. It is fair to say that we cannot see a very large effect on employment, that is true. But the comment that it is a failure, I would say that is not fair.”

The results were based on a comparison of the 2 thousand unemployed participants who had received the 560 euros per month from January 2017 to December 2018, with a control group of 173 thousand who did not. There was only a small statistical difference between the study group and the control group in the number of people who found work after two years.

Where there was a statistically significant difference, however, it was how happy each of the two groups felt. People who received € 560 a month reported much lower levels of insecurity and stress.

“Well-being was at a higher level than in the control group, and it was really a significant increase in most dimensions of well-being,” says Ylikanno.

For Tuomas Muraja, this must be the point where people focus most when they examine the study. “The most important thing is that whoever received the basic income felt better, mentally. When you are safe and free, you feel better.”

Even if people are looking for economic gains, argues Ylikanno, increasing well-being is a good way to help the long-term unemployed find work.

“When well-being is at a better level, people are more likely to get a job. Employers see them as more able to work,” she says.

But for governments and politicians looking at whether a basic income is worth it, the cost of the program is still the factor they focus on most.

This is a point raised by Professor Bernhard Neumärker, director of the Department of Economic Policy at the University of Freiburg, Germany, and an advocate of universal basic income.

“When it comes to basic income, science is far behind society,” he says. “Politicians feel insecure about it, so they find easy arguments, like saying that everyone will be lazy or that there is no way to finance it.”

But Neumärker argues that growing public pressure may force politicians to start thinking differently about the problem, especially in the wake of the coronavirus crisis.

“Germany and other EU countries were of the opinion that everything was going well without basic income,” says Professor Neumärker. “So why have it? Now the crisis has shown that things are becoming serious for the traditional and, in my opinion, surpassed the welfare state. I would say that if we organize the basic income well, in the face of digitalization, new events and crises, this is one of the few promising and sustainable models for a modern market economy “.

There is still a long way to go since Finland’s experience. New experiences will also need to look at larger groups, people already employed, and will happen over a longer period.

But other countries will be able to provide more data. Spain is offering a form of basic income to the poorest people who have lost their jobs because of the coronavirus. Kenya is conducting a 12-year study. During the pandemic, almost 60 million Brazilians are receiving emergency aid.

