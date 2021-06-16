Finland wants to continue making history against a crestfallen Russia

06/16/2021 at 6:30 AM CEST

Finland, which plays its first European Championship, is not satisfied with the surprising victory against Denmark on the first day and wants to continue making history against a head down Russia, who comes to the game with water up to their necks after being beaten by Belgium.

In case there was any doubt, the Finnish coach, Markku Kanerva, recalled that three points do not guarantee qualification for the round of 16 and that the “huuhkajat & rdquor; (royal owls) has not yet fulfilled his dream.

The Scandinavians are aware they were lucky against the Danes, who were stunned by Christian Eriksen’s fading and conceded a goal on the only occasion available to the rival team.

But they want to take advantage of the gift to go as far as possible. As it happened in the Copenhagen match, against the Russians they will also play in their rival field, Saint Petersburg. The scheme will be practically the same. The whole team behind the ball; take advantage of a set piece and build a counterattack behind the slow Russian defense.

Kanerva admitted today that it is worth the draw and that the defense will have to repeat the magnificent performance of Copenhagen, but also that they will have to improve in attack. Finnish center-backs Arajuuri and O’Shauhnessy are over 1.90 tall, so they shouldn’t have a hard time stopping the biggest local offensive threat, Zenit’s giant forward Artiom Dzyuba.

Pohjanpalo, author of the set pieces of the only goal against the Danes, showed that it is a guarantee. But the great hope of the Finnish attack remains Teemu Pukki (Norwich), who looked a bit rusty on Saturday after being injured for two months.

Meanwhile, Russia needs to introduce changes in the team, since the defeat against the “red devils & rdquor; He left the coach, Stanislav Cherchesov, the subject of harsh criticism in the press, both for his tactics and for the choice of the starting eleven. “The criticism was absolutely deserved. Now we want the rematch & rdquor;he said at the press conference.

The first question is the goal. Shunin, who did not convince anyone as a starter, was insecure and failed. Akinféev, the hero of the penalty shoot-out against Spain in the World Cup, is not an alternative, since he left the national team three years ago, but Safónov, the Krasnodar and U21 goalkeeper, is.

The defense has less solution. Seménov did not measure up, but the third center-back, Kudriashov, has just returned to training; Divéev is not one hundred percent; and Dzhikiya is “in cotton wool,” as Cherchesov admitted.

If Cherchesov wants more depth in attack, he could remove one of the defensive midfielders, Ozdóev or Zobnin, and opt for Kuzyáev, a universal player who was substituted after half an hour against Belgium for a blow with Castagne, who suffered a double fracture in the face.

Atalanta’s left-hander, Alexéi Miranchuk, substitute against the Belgians, will probably also have his starting opportunity. It is clear that Alexandr Golovín (Monaco) cannot carry the full weight of responsibility in attack.

Probable lineups

Finland: Hradecky; Toivio, Arajuuri, O’Shaughnessy; Raitala, Lod, Sparv, Kamara, Uronen; Pohjanpalo and Pukki.

Russia: Shunin; Mario Fernandes, Dzhikiya, Seménov, Karavaev; Ozdóev, Zobnin, Golovín, Miranchuk, Ionov; and Dzyuba.

Referee: Danny Makkelie (NED)

Stadium: Krestovski (Saint Petersburg)

Hour: 16: 00h