The Finnish Government left to the municipalities to re-close schools if multiple cases of COVID-19 arise

Finland Thursday has taken another step towards normality with the staggered opening and with restrictions of schools and day care centers, closed for almost two months by the coronavirus pandemic, while authorities believe that the epidemic is already controlled.

Thousands of preschool and elementary school students have been the first to return to the classroom, despite criticism from the educational community and that there are only two weeks left until the end of the academic year.

“According to experts, the impact of reopening schools on the epidemic will be small, but the benefits for children will be great,” Education Minister Li Andersson said at a press conference on Tuesday to justify the measure.

Back to school in Finland after the COVID-19 pandemic. EFE photo

However, Andersson clarified that the municipal authorities, competent in educational matters, may order the closure of some schools if they see a notable increase in the number of infections.

In addition, the Government has imposed restrictions on schools to prevent the situation from worsening again significantly.

Among other measures, students will be divided into groups separated from each other, hygiene measures will be intensified and classes, meal times and school entrances and exits will be staggered.

According to experts, the steady decline in the rate of new infections and deaths in recent weeks indicates that the pandemic is under control, although it has not been overcome.

Finland, with a population of 5.5 million inhabitants, to date has registered 6,145 confirmed cases and 284 deaths from COVID-19, according to the latest official figures.

The decision to reopen schools with barely two weeks left until the end of the course has, however, sparked criticism from some parents and teachers.

The Teacher’s union is opposed to the measure due to the risk it poses to the health of teachers, students and their families, since, as denounced in a statement, “there are no guarantees that it is safe to open schools.”

With information from EFE