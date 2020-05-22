The 1000 Lakes Rally – officially Rally Finland – may be delayed by one or two months. The promoters of the World Cup are studying the possibility of concentrating the Championship in Europe and once the summer is over, holding five or six events in Europe between September and November. The question remains whether the Rally of Japan can be integrated into this new calendar.

In any case, the presence of the event in the 2020 calendar is assured, according to sources from the championship promoter. Something similar can happen with Rally Germany.

A priori, the Rally can be held in Finland in early August, as planned, as the ban on events of over 500 people by the covid-19 in the Nordic country expires, for now, in late July.

However, Championship promoters estimate that August may be a bit fair given the geographic dispersion of the usual World Cup teams. There can be no assurance that by August there will be full freedom of movement between all countriesIt seems rather improbable.

With three tests already contested –Montecarlo, Sweden and Mexico–, the World Cup would need at least four more rallies to have a decent status. Although there is nothing written about this in the regulations, the fact that the WRC2 and Junior WRC3 compete for seven events gives a hint that this may be the minimum number of runs.

Some voices suggest that tests can be disputed in just two days, be shorter. The reduction to two days, but more intense, is something that has been talked about for a long time. It supposes a reduction of the costs of the equipment, although it is not clear if for the organizers it is viable, partly because the support of the local entities – based on the economic return of the event – is vital for the financing of the rally.

A final decision is expected in mid-June., since the teams and the organizers must start the logistics of the tests.

If you want to read more news like this visit our Flipboard

.