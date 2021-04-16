Finland offers to host Biden-Putin summit

April 16, 2021 April 16, 2021

Finland offered to host an eventual summit between US President Joe Biden and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, the Finnish presidency announced on Friday.

The Nordic country, where a summit between former US President Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin was already organized in 2018, “informed Washington and Moscow” that it is “willing to organize” the meeting, the office of Finnish President Sauli told AFP. Niinistö.

On Tuesday, in a phone call with Putin, the US president proposed a summit “in a third country” and “in the coming months”, in a context of tensions between the two powers. The Kremlin considered “positive” that Biden and Putin want to strengthen the dialogue.

Biden, alternating attacks and outstretched hands, announced on Thursday a series of financial sanctions against Russia and the expulsion of ten Russian diplomats, generating a reaction from Moscow, but also renewed his proposal for a summit with Putin to facilitate a “de-escalation” in tensions. .

The United States would like the summit to be held in Europe “this summer”.

Finland is not a member of NATO and maintains good diplomatic relations with Russia.

With information from AFP

